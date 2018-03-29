back
The world's biggest vortexe of waste
There's an 8th continent. And it's made of plastic.
03/29/2018 4:01 PM
- 283.7k
- 825
- 128
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
95 comments
Simon T.04/05/2018 12:18
Wow ... "8 Millions". Details of "a new study" please.
Leighan C.04/04/2018 05:26
OMG MAN TOTALLY LOST THEIR MIND!! WHAT'S WITH ALL THE LITTERING PLASTIC...& TRASH ON THE OCEAN!! OMG. I DID HEAR THAT CRUISE BOATS DUMP THEIR GARBAGE OUT AT SEA...THEYVE BEEN CAUGHT MANY TIMES!! SHAME ON YOU!!
Keri-Anne E.04/01/2018 03:38
this is what I was talking about the other day 😓
Jonathan R.04/01/2018 01:34
Stop filming it n pluck it out the watter
Bernard T.03/31/2018 22:48
La même chose en mère méditerranée 😢😢
Jamie S.03/31/2018 21:59
Even if you could scoop it up/ fish/ catch it. Some eco fuck would complain that there are living organisms within the plastic that would die blah blah blah
Bert C.03/31/2018 21:01
?????
Stephanie B.03/31/2018 20:25
So why not send people to clean it up?
Farron G.03/31/2018 20:13
Clean it up then!
Eric J.03/31/2018 19:14
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qyHEZhTg01M
Blake E.03/31/2018 17:37
Actually the 8th continent is Zealandia.
Michael P.03/31/2018 17:31
At least the vortexes keep all the waste together so it’s easier to clean up
Jeremy D.03/31/2018 16:55
We suck 😕
Karl M.03/31/2018 16:47
So clean it already and stop making pointless videos that do nothing to save the ocean itself
Joshua P.03/31/2018 16:33
I am so glad that we recycle
Bill P.03/31/2018 16:09
Go to the South coast of Newfoundland and see what Garbage washes up from the Northward current
Tammy M.03/31/2018 16:06
We have to say its not only the garbages that we throw away but all the stuff that was drag out of islands by typhoon or hurricane or tsunami we can’t control what happens when it comes to natural disaster ! I agree to the fact that we use so much unnecessary plastic everday but if we do small thing like stop using straw or coffee cups or even plastic bags! Instead, use some metal or glass straw that you can reuse 500 times or reusable cups or bags its take so less effort than you think i stopped using straws a couple weeks ago and honestly i feel very good everytime i say to the waitress or fast food staff to keep the straw it makes me feel like at least im doing a little part for the environnement ! If everyone do little things like that every day we will make the difference think about your children that will be force to live in our crap in a couple of years and im pretty sur they will be the ones that cleans our mess
Keith B.03/31/2018 15:33
All these people want to take video of it but I bet they didn't pick up one single goddamn piece of that garbage.
Sean M.03/31/2018 15:30
Im not disputing that there is pollution in our waters but I have been hearing about this garbage mass thats the size of texas for a long time and have yet to see any photos or video. Im not pretending to know much about this so if someone can provide and visual proof of this mass please fill me in.
Ismael M.03/31/2018 15:23
Scared