back
The worst plastic polluting companies revealed
And the world champion of plastic pollution is… Here are the most polluting brands according to a global audit conducted by @breakfreefromplastic.
10/25/2019 5:33 PM
- 10.2k
- 340
- 42
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
39 comments
Lu T.11/20/2019 11:34
Triste! Precisamos mudar nossas atitudes e na sequência cobrar das empresas.
Catherine M.11/03/2019 16:07
What are these drinks companies doing to cut back on using water too? Everything they produce is destructive,time they were stopped and made to help nature instead of abusing it!😡👎
Paul L.11/02/2019 02:09
That’s why I only buy my soda pop in aluminum cans. And recycle them for 5cents each
Mike P.10/28/2019 15:20
These companies didn't show up and throw this trash all over the place. This is caused by the consumer not disposing of used items in an environmentally safe manner. Try blaming the right crowd of people for this.
Sid A.10/28/2019 13:11
How unfortunate is the state of nature when you see it like this
Wilfried S.10/28/2019 02:11
Not to buy products from these companys isnt only good for the environment, it is also good for your health
Thomas J.10/27/2019 23:30
I dont blame the company it's the pos that doesn't recycle
Didi R.10/27/2019 15:19
Company must be pay
Muhammad A.10/27/2019 04:53
Syed
Dale B.10/27/2019 01:49
So why not go after these brands and manufacturers for the costs of cleanup and disposal, we pay a recycling fee ( deposit) on cans , bottles , milk cartons ect...
Nick K.10/26/2019 20:48
So this is why my coca cola shares are tankn
Patricia G.10/26/2019 20:10
We knew it would be ALL of them. We are drowning in rubbish due to our buy and throw away 21st century lifestyle. Where will it all end? We must devise and employ ways if re purposing our rubbish!
Jeanette R.10/26/2019 19:37
No a los plasticos....
Grace C.10/26/2019 16:55
If cruise ships would stop throwing their shit over board, maybe this would not be happening...
C A.10/26/2019 14:28
I will NOT DO BUSINESS WITH THESE COMPANIES.
Lisa B.10/26/2019 12:45
Go ahead blame all the companies but the people are the ones littering them all over...education is the answer.
Hokoposola K.10/26/2019 12:36
We love our earth together. https://youtu.be/_lkVDHgVDZU
Carol E.10/26/2019 12:08
stop making bags, im know most people will have bags store in their home,shopping bags should be done away with let us the public bring our own bags that we have at home,that should help in some way charge the big company to clean u their mess,and to invest in better ways to deal with the waste,stop lazy people from dumping their rubbish on the floor,which we see all over the world today
Richard B.10/26/2019 06:48
[email protected] I am paying this company to make a plastic recycling machine Edward Rossetti Senior Project Manager DAVISON | RIDC Park | 595 Alpha Drive | Pittsburgh, PA 15238 412-329-1952 | Fax: 412-387-1348 International: +1-412-967-0124
Ramil L.10/26/2019 05:34
that s wrong! human are the worlds champion...