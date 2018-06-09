back

These animals are black because of melanism

Black panthers are actually leopards. Their only difference: they have melanism.

06/09/2018 9:03 AM
  • 526.7k
  • 63

42 comments

  • Æsgier R.
    07/01/2018 00:26

    So should we call this super hero guy black panther or black jaguar?

  • Paolo C.
    06/30/2018 22:12

    Ogni confronto con gli umani è superfluo. Siamo di gran lunga inferiori. Che vi piaccia o no!!

  • Miles V.
    06/30/2018 03:36

    .... My nigger.

  • Rodolphe M.
    06/29/2018 21:19

    Bien triste qui sont les animaux?

  • Sunanda P.
    06/29/2018 10:04

    Wow

  • احمد ا.
    06/27/2018 23:42

    سبحان الله العظيم

  • Pamela T.
    06/27/2018 21:44

    look at the beauty of melanin

  • Bryan M.
    06/27/2018 08:28

    tu melanismo xD

  • Ian M.
    06/24/2018 10:25

    so you are me but with melanism?

  • Malsawm K.
    06/22/2018 12:35

    Ya south indians got too much melanin.

  • Aditi C.
    06/22/2018 11:42

    ye dikha sabko

  • Alex S.
    06/22/2018 04:57

    That komodo dragon in the end

  • 王昭民
    06/21/2018 09:06

    我看不懂英文~只是人類不可以萬物之靈去看待你所認知的……知道後~才知最不適合地球的人，是人！

  • Nelly W.
    06/20/2018 04:30

    💙💙💙💙💙💙COMENTO QUE ......LOS ADROOOOOOOOOOOOOOO💙💙💙💙💙

  • Aron A.
    06/19/2018 07:32

    What's that black guy in the end?

  • Caleigh M.
    06/18/2018 17:35

    I have a black squirrel in my backyard 😎

  • Gosier B.
    06/18/2018 07:00

    Blacker the berry. Sweeter the juice. Do WE honestly need any more proof

  • Tracy D.
    06/18/2018 04:26

    There is a black squirrel whom lives nearby by home. I have seen him or her die the past 5 years, yet not lately. I am so happy to see this lovely squirrel when I am so fortunate to do so! I have a short video I took of the black squirrel running away.

  • Nawab J.
    06/17/2018 16:49

    no sir colour coat is genetic factor and u may have knowldge of mandlivism

  • Ju N.
    06/17/2018 13:17

    remember what we were talking about 😂