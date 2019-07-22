back
These artificial trees could improve air quality in many cities
Strange trees have spread across this city in Mexico... This solution meant to improve air quality could soon be introduced to many other cities around the world.
Richard K.08/18/2019 13:26
This seems like a good idea, but wouldn’t it be better if we just stopped producing the pollutants in the first place ?!
Steffen K.07/30/2019 14:55
Well it is a good idea, but why not plant real trees instead?
Marty L.07/23/2019 15:59
will never make up for the deforestration happening daily.
Achim W.07/23/2019 15:25
Start talking about the REAL cause of climate change = OVERPOPULATION and its effects! https://www.change.org/p/weltweite-geburtenregelungen-verbindlich-einf%C3%BChren-introduce-obligatory-world-wide-birth-controls
Katerina T.07/23/2019 11:36
Would be great if for each device sold today they would plant 100 trees in the areas of commercial deforestation to restore the beauty of our planet. It is a brilliant bandaid solution, but our global mindset needs a shift more than anything.
Joss L.07/23/2019 11:23
It's stupid
Charl V.07/23/2019 08:59
And maybe stop cutting down all the forests? I would combine this with real trees.
Merle A.07/23/2019 08:10
go algae!!! 😃👍 hope you’re well and still having amazing adventures!
Emad u.07/23/2019 04:30
Plant trees you shit heads
Tania A.07/23/2019 02:56
Oh for fucks sake, PLANT TREES and stop this bollocks.
Milco P.07/23/2019 01:21
You working on it! Thats all that matter!💚
Marinko M.07/22/2019 23:36
Real trees please
Carol H.07/22/2019 22:17
Why not just plant more trees ?
Nataliie L.07/22/2019 21:22
I’d love to see actually real trees too you know
Jan B.07/22/2019 21:17
How many real trees you can plant for this money????
Crystal P.07/22/2019 17:57
Great idea, but would love to see urban planners work on fixing actual design issues so technology like this could be reserved for cities where restorative work is impractical.
Stephanie N.07/22/2019 15:01
Would this work in areas with colder climates as well?
Kelly O.07/22/2019 14:27
Everyone on here getting up in arms over "real trees", what is your deal? Not gonna complain about one of the thousands of urban structures you encounter every day (signs, traffic lights, newspaper stands, crosswalks etc.) , but let's criticize the device that cleans the air?? You're not an intellectual for thinking real trees are preferential to this, the same way you wouldn't be an intellectual for pointing out that natural breathing is preferable to being on an oxygen tank. First of all, the algae in the device is cleaning the air more efficiently than a tree would, so if the goal is cleaning air pollution "just plant a tree" obviously isn't a viable solution.. Second of all, we aren't replacing the trees. You can still enjoy the trees, go see a tree, etc. We can honestly have these things and still have trees lol, wtf.
Norm F.07/22/2019 14:22
Love thinking people with the $$$ to do something
Nguyen H.07/22/2019 14:04
What is the result? How effective is it? The whole video is like a commercial ad. to sell a product, nothing else is mentioned. If it is a tree, it is an ugly tree, without a shade for pedestrians, without flowers for butterflies, without shelters for birds, without fruits for tree dwellers! :(