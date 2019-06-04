back
These athletes fished out over a ton of trash out of the Mediterranean sea
The first trash pick-up race in Europe was held in the South of France. Participants managed to fish out 1.2 tons of garbage, which included some unexpected items...
06/04/2019 3:08 PM
56 comments
Leo B.06/30/2019 12:05
DEBERIAN MEJOR ENSENAR A NO ENSUCIAR LOS MARES LAS PLAYAS..Q EL TENER Q HACER ESTO DESPUES!!
Mohamed R.06/29/2019 08:34
لما لا في الجزائر 😢💓💓💓👍👍👍🇩🇿مبادرة طيبة
Niou N.06/28/2019 19:52
اهبطو للدزاير ولمو النفيات نتاعكم
Malika B.06/28/2019 14:33
C'est beau ce que vous faites filicitation bravo à vous jeunes
علي ا.06/27/2019 22:14
لاؤل مره بتاريخ الفيس بوك ماشؤف عرب معلقين لان بيها نظافه لذلك ماكو تعليقات 😁
Rafik K.06/27/2019 05:56
Thank you
Nabin A.06/27/2019 03:02
Bi
Soheib S.06/26/2019 20:42
تريد معرفة 💜 من يزور صفحتك الشخصية على فايسبوك ؟ 🤔 وتعرف من يتجسس عليك و يراقبك 👁👁 ، اكتب في جوجل vad5as وادخل الموقع الاول ☑في نتائج البحث ، انا دخلت على الموقع و عرفت من يدخل صفحتي بالوقت و التاريخ من موقع vad5as اكتب اسمه صحيح في جوجل و ادخل للموقع الاول🔍
Angi M.06/25/2019 01:29
It's not likely that someone just randomly threw the scooter into the ocean guys... tsunami's sweep the contents of entire cities into the seas. Where all of those things end up after decades is anyone's guess.
Zulfiqar A.06/24/2019 16:16
Delete🚮 israel.america+nato our world will be green again.
Marcos L.06/23/2019 15:14
LA NUEVA TENDENCIA LA MODA...LIMPIAR Y AL LLEGAR A CASA VOLVER A ENSUCIAR CONTAMINAR....PURA FARANFULA MMGVA SEAN.....
Jonathan C.06/22/2019 03:46
Wtf do people not understand the cigarette butt is not going to disappear.
Amit K.06/20/2019 22:55
bon travail d'équipe pour nettoyer les déchets de l'océan mais très surpris de voir le téléphone portable
Fernanda C.06/20/2019 10:07
Great Job!!!
Riadh B.06/20/2019 00:47
Le propriétaire de la trottinette a cramé un join apre il c suicidé 🤔😅
Carlos O.06/19/2019 23:56
eso la asen en las playas del litoral van a sacar millones de toneladas de plastico hierro y cualquier tipo de desechos acta carros y pere de contar y eso es en una sola playa del litoral en venezuela
August R.06/19/2019 21:53
Bravo 👏👍
Lynn M.06/19/2019 20:11
Doesn't help either when cruise ships dump their garbage into the ocean.
Sery M.06/19/2019 17:35
Viens voir en tunisie bro ... tu vas te rendre compte que tu es dans un pays de rêve....😢😢
Gloria O.06/19/2019 02:02
The world needs to do this but where does all this crap go now..it's going to pullute the land where ever we put it.