back
These cyberpunk artists are thwarting surveillance technology
“Technology is fun for a little bit and then it’s no longer fun.” In an age of growing surveillance, these disruptors are using fashion and art to stay one step ahead of technology and resist surveillance culture... Brut filmmaker Jessey Dearing spoke to them on what it means to be a protector of privacy in our latest short documentary.
05/17/2021 12:42 PM
- New
And even more
- 12:48
These cyberpunk artists are thwarting surveillance technology
- 4:26
Redefining what it means to have a "ballerina body"
- 3:11
Women share all the things they do to stay safe
- 5:41
Negzzia: from Iranian model to refugee in Paris
- 3:26
Women share experience of rejecting men
- 22:34
Here's what this throuple wants you to know about polyamory
0 comments