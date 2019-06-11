back

These people joined the "fertile disobedience" movement to protect nature

Building societies that respect living things instead of destroying them. That's the idea behind the "fertile disobedience" movement. And it's the life that Jonathan and Caroline have chosen to raise their children. 🌿 Brut Nature visited their cabin.

06/11/2019 10:48 AM
  • 834.9k
  • 227

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

160 comments

  • Kristine K.
    08/14/2019 19:14

    I just looked up “ Fertile Disobedience movement” and this couple must have coined the phrase because I can’t find it anywhere...

  • Alana I.
    07/07/2019 19:32

    I’m keeeeeen!

  • Alana I.
    07/07/2019 19:32

    I’m keeeeeen!

  • Lucia E.
    07/04/2019 19:29

    The dude is kind of a babe

  • Jeannine N.
    07/04/2019 18:17

    & Bagage 😀

  • Jennifer J.
    06/28/2019 19:10

    COME TO RUSSIA WITH THIS LIFE!! IF YOU WANT THIS LIFE :DDDDD

  • Vanessa T.
    06/27/2019 10:40

    Tellement apaisant ☺️☺️☺️ ils ont bien raison

  • Redouane A.
    06/25/2019 22:59

    Je vous aime malgré que je connais pas

  • Ou M.
    06/25/2019 13:18

    روعة

  • Mildred R.
    06/25/2019 12:12

    Good life

  • Fazal A.
    06/25/2019 02:03

    Awesome.

  • Hicham A.
    06/24/2019 22:29

    Great

  • Axe R.
    06/24/2019 20:56

    mi sueño

  • Saida L.
    06/24/2019 19:20

    Ils sont sains et beaux

  • Kiare J.
    06/24/2019 17:11

    🤣ahhh things we do in Africa , without making it look as dramatic 🤷🏼‍♀️🤣

  • محمد ج.
    06/24/2019 12:23

    روعة

  • Delta F.
    06/24/2019 08:34

    Is utilisent beaucoup de bouteilles en plastiques où est la nature ici

  • Sumaiya S.
    06/24/2019 05:15

  • Estefania S.
    06/23/2019 21:21

    Los ojos de ella... Jiji

  • Meral N.
    06/23/2019 18:06

    Annemle Havva misali bir yaşantı ne kadar güzel yeşillik bol oksijen sessizlik sade doğal bir yaşam gelde burda sen yaşlan