back
These people joined the "fertile disobedience" movement to protect nature
Building societies that respect living things instead of destroying them. That's the idea behind the "fertile disobedience" movement. And it's the life that Jonathan and Caroline have chosen to raise their children. 🌿 Brut Nature visited their cabin.
06/11/2019 10:48 AM
- 834.9k
- 5.0k
- 227
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
160 comments
Kristine K.08/14/2019 19:14
I just looked up “ Fertile Disobedience movement” and this couple must have coined the phrase because I can’t find it anywhere...
Alana I.07/07/2019 19:32
I’m keeeeeen!
Alana I.07/07/2019 19:32
I’m keeeeeen!
Lucia E.07/04/2019 19:29
The dude is kind of a babe
Jeannine N.07/04/2019 18:17
& Bagage 😀
Jennifer J.06/28/2019 19:10
COME TO RUSSIA WITH THIS LIFE!! IF YOU WANT THIS LIFE :DDDDD
Vanessa T.06/27/2019 10:40
Tellement apaisant ☺️☺️☺️ ils ont bien raison
Redouane A.06/25/2019 22:59
Je vous aime malgré que je connais pas
Ou M.06/25/2019 13:18
روعة
Mildred R.06/25/2019 12:12
Good life
Fazal A.06/25/2019 02:03
Awesome.
Hicham A.06/24/2019 22:29
Great
Axe R.06/24/2019 20:56
mi sueño
Saida L.06/24/2019 19:20
Ils sont sains et beaux
Kiare J.06/24/2019 17:11
🤣ahhh things we do in Africa , without making it look as dramatic 🤷🏼♀️🤣
محمد ج.06/24/2019 12:23
روعة
Delta F.06/24/2019 08:34
Is utilisent beaucoup de bouteilles en plastiques où est la nature ici
Sumaiya S.06/24/2019 05:15
❤
Estefania S.06/23/2019 21:21
Los ojos de ella... Jiji
Meral N.06/23/2019 18:06
Annemle Havva misali bir yaşantı ne kadar güzel yeşillik bol oksijen sessizlik sade doğal bir yaşam gelde burda sen yaşlan