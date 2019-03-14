back
These volunteers are planting trees to fight biodiversity loss
Planting trees to fight climate change and biodiversity loss is the goal of Reforest'Action. Brut Nature followed a team of volunteers out in the field. That day, they planted their 3 millionth tree.
03/14/2019 12:28 PM
- 244.6k
- 2.2k
- 58
35 comments
Stephen S.03/31/2019 15:34
won’t it take something like 20 years before the trees are grown to have an impact?
Surya P.03/31/2019 02:47
It's great initiative. Let's work to have regional networks.
Dharshani W.03/31/2019 02:07
Bhimsen T.03/30/2019 14:27
René R.03/29/2019 19:27
Gracias por la naturaleza por el arduo trabajo
Alicia N.03/29/2019 16:16
Es excelente
Chris H.03/27/2019 01:43
Yes. Every farm field should be planted with trees and the world can eat sticks
Ma C.03/25/2019 00:45
Guys you're all great!Godbless you all
Maria I.03/24/2019 16:08
Congratulations on the beautiful and important work!
Amjad A.03/24/2019 10:14
I'm like work
Jennifer P.03/23/2019 20:52
And for god’s sake bring wellies! Trainers will be ruined ....
Ganesh P.03/22/2019 12:07
Daniel L.03/21/2019 18:41
mille merci à vous
Magi E.03/21/2019 01:43
Rajendra G.03/20/2019 15:06
Rajendra G.03/20/2019 15:05
Meriem C.03/20/2019 09:34
Shyam P.03/19/2019 07:05
All mankind should follow this notion.
Sasa C.03/18/2019 13:41
EXTRA THANK YOU.
Lakhdar G.03/17/2019 22:10
