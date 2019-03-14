back

These volunteers are planting trees to fight biodiversity loss

Planting trees to fight climate change and biodiversity loss is the goal of Reforest'Action. Brut Nature followed a team of volunteers out in the field. That day, they planted their 3 millionth tree.

03/14/2019 12:28 PM
  • 244.6k
  • 58

35 comments

  • Stephen S.
    03/31/2019 15:34

    won’t it take something like 20 years before the trees are grown to have an impact?

  • Surya P.
    03/31/2019 02:47

    It's great initiative. Let's work to have regional networks.

  • Dharshani W.
    03/31/2019 02:07

    😍😍😍😍😍

  • Bhimsen T.
    03/30/2019 14:27

    Good sir

  • René R.
    03/29/2019 19:27

    Gracias por la naturaleza por el arduo trabajo

  • Alicia N.
    03/29/2019 16:16

    Es excelente

  • Chris H.
    03/27/2019 01:43

    Yes. Every farm field should be planted with trees and the world can eat sticks

  • Ma C.
    03/25/2019 00:45

    Guys you're all great!Godbless you all

  • Maria I.
    03/24/2019 16:08

    Congratulations on the beautiful and important work!

  • Amjad A.
    03/24/2019 10:14

    I'm like work

  • Jennifer P.
    03/23/2019 20:52

    And for god’s sake bring wellies! Trainers will be ruined ....

  • Ganesh P.
    03/22/2019 12:07

    Thank

  • Daniel L.
    03/21/2019 18:41

    mille merci à vous

  • Magi E.
    03/21/2019 01:43

    Oui

  • Rajendra G.
    03/20/2019 15:06

    cxzzgxhbgfggxxxalPz😤😁😬😉😔😔🙍😔👧👨👴👧mAntiBaud

  • Rajendra G.
    03/20/2019 15:05

    k

  • Meriem C.
    03/20/2019 09:34

    Bravo

  • Shyam P.
    03/19/2019 07:05

    All mankind should follow this notion.

  • Sasa C.
    03/18/2019 13:41

    EXTRA THANK YOU.

  • Lakhdar G.
    03/17/2019 22:10

    Bien bien