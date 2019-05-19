back

These youtubers discuss the water crisis in Guinea

To understand the water crisis affecting Guinea, these two youtubers traveled to its capital city, Conakry. This is what they saw.

05/19/2019 8:39 AM

5 comments

  • Wendy A.
    05/19/2019 21:23

    They also throw their rubbish and dirt into the streams, rivers and lakes...so they also need to be held responsible.

  • Starr N.
    05/19/2019 11:27

    😡😡😡 just corruption!!!

  • Icëñjhá P.
    05/19/2019 11:12

    True Corruptions always play big role.but the humans is main problem (perspective)

  • Kat
    05/19/2019 09:01

    I love you, Hugo. 😊😊😊

  • Daniele O.
    05/19/2019 08:48

    Questo è il tipo di youtuber che vorrei vedere di più in giro