These youtubers discuss the water crisis in Guinea
To understand the water crisis affecting Guinea, these two youtubers traveled to its capital city, Conakry. This is what they saw.
05/19/2019 8:39 AM
5 comments
Wendy A.05/19/2019 21:23
They also throw their rubbish and dirt into the streams, rivers and lakes...so they also need to be held responsible.
Starr N.05/19/2019 11:27
😡😡😡 just corruption!!!
Icëñjhá P.05/19/2019 11:12
True Corruptions always play big role.but the humans is main problem (perspective)
Kat05/19/2019 09:01
I love you, Hugo. 😊😊😊
Daniele O.05/19/2019 08:48
Questo è il tipo di youtuber che vorrei vedere di più in giro