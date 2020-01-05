back

Think tomorrow: economic degrowth

"Degrowth is a starting point for envisioning a million possible societies" That's the view of Félicien Bogaerts from @lebiaisvert. Here's how he imagines this new society. #ThinkTomorrow Episode 1.

05/01/2020 10:46 AM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:55

    Think tomorrow: economic degrowth

  2. 1:39

    Bioluminescence can be found in many places across the world

  3. 4:21

    Nemo, Guardian of the Amazon Rainforest

  4. 10:21

    Sourdough bread recipe: a lockdown special

  5. 4:47

    The life of Boyan Slat, a young man who wants to clean the oceans

  6. 5:12

    Melting ice in the Arctic is opening up new trade routes

0 comments