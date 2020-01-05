back
Think tomorrow: economic degrowth
"Degrowth is a starting point for envisioning a million possible societies" That's the view of Félicien Bogaerts from @lebiaisvert. Here's how he imagines this new society. #ThinkTomorrow Episode 1.
05/01/2020 10:46 AM
