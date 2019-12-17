back
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
"Can you continue eating avocados which results from the violation of the human right to water?" Dried-up rivers, children deprived of water… Activist Rodrigo Mundaca tells us about the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production.
12/17/2019 8:04 AM
78 comments
David M.16 minutes
Yes.
Janina K.an hour
shared...
Natalia S.3 hours
😓
Mike M.4 hours
Yes, I can.
Marieta V.4 hours
What about all the avocados that go to waste in Hawaii?
Zainab A.5 hours
😢
Margret M.5 hours
Only buy Australian Go without if not available.
Andrew B.5 hours
This is the problem with monoculture in agriculture. Farmers and governments need to wise up , get educated and practice permaculture
Clayton W.7 hours
This is a tragedy. The restaurant industry is to blame. There is no need to overproduce any export, but the demands exceed the logical need or want of the fruit. It's like this for too many products.
Rosomák S.8 hours
i dont eat that shit. So this indian guy should be quite happy.
Marsha K.8 hours
I buy only organic so unless you are an organic grower I'm not supporting the bad guys who you are having trouble with. I pray they get into trouble for harming you. I pray for your safety and healing from these bad people.
Deborah O.9 hours
Mensagem muito importante Vale a pena ouvir
Jasmine B.10 hours
Same thing happening in Australia. Almond farms owned by China have water when a majority of other Australian residents don’t..... Water wars the new genocide for some countries. The Arab Countries were doing it by way of dams in the 80s I think it was.
Sharika B.10 hours
Maybe go Vegan?
Trace P.12 hours
It's a process that happens to many products worldwide. Cooperations are all about: "how can we make as much as possible". The impact on the people and the country which the product is being harvested, will always take a backseat. I've seen it personal happen to certain foods I grew up on. It becomes difficult for the locals who grow it to even afford it. The funny thing is...we waste more than half the food we produce. Imagine that?
David T.12 hours
Hang on. The (organic) avocados I occasionally in Meanwell in Ennis, County Clare, are from southern Europe. Who is this guy appealing to?
Rakshanda A.13 hours
I wish i dont hav to fight with my 7 yo to have avocado....
Vivien v.13 hours
reminds me of another avocado plantation...
Irving M.13 hours
fuck aguacate
Michael Z.13 hours
, I know you're a huge avacado fan. Something to consider.