This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

"Can you continue eating avocados which results from the violation of the human right to water?" Dried-up rivers, children deprived of water… Activist Rodrigo Mundaca tells us about the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production.

12/17/2019 8:04 AM
  • 50.5k
  • 101

78 comments

  • David M.
    16 minutes

    Yes.

  • Janina K.
    an hour

    shared...

  • Natalia S.
    3 hours

    😓

  • Mike M.
    4 hours

    Yes, I can.

  • Marieta V.
    4 hours

    What about all the avocados that go to waste in Hawaii?

  • Zainab A.
    5 hours

    😢

  • Margret M.
    5 hours

    Only buy Australian Go without if not available.

  • Andrew B.
    5 hours

    This is the problem with monoculture in agriculture. Farmers and governments need to wise up , get educated and practice permaculture

  • Clayton W.
    7 hours

    This is a tragedy. The restaurant industry is to blame. There is no need to overproduce any export, but the demands exceed the logical need or want of the fruit. It's like this for too many products.

  • Rosomák S.
    8 hours

    i dont eat that shit. So this indian guy should be quite happy.

  • Marsha K.
    8 hours

    I buy only organic so unless you are an organic grower I'm not supporting the bad guys who you are having trouble with. I pray they get into trouble for harming you. I pray for your safety and healing from these bad people.

  • Deborah O.
    9 hours

    Mensagem muito importante Vale a pena ouvir

  • Jasmine B.
    10 hours

    Same thing happening in Australia. Almond farms owned by China have water when a majority of other Australian residents don’t..... Water wars the new genocide for some countries. The Arab Countries were doing it by way of dams in the 80s I think it was.

  • Sharika B.
    10 hours

    Maybe go Vegan?

  • Trace P.
    12 hours

    It's a process that happens to many products worldwide. Cooperations are all about: "how can we make as much as possible". The impact on the people and the country which the product is being harvested, will always take a backseat. I've seen it personal happen to certain foods I grew up on. It becomes difficult for the locals who grow it to even afford it. The funny thing is...we waste more than half the food we produce. Imagine that?

  • David T.
    12 hours

    Hang on. The (organic) avocados I occasionally in Meanwell in Ennis, County Clare, are from southern Europe. Who is this guy appealing to?

  • Rakshanda A.
    13 hours

    I wish i dont hav to fight with my 7 yo to have avocado....

  • Vivien v.
    13 hours

    reminds me of another avocado plantation...

  • Irving M.
    13 hours

    fuck aguacate

  • Michael Z.
    13 hours

    , I know you're a huge avacado fan. Something to consider.