back
This association equips indigenous villages with solar kits
Traveling to remote villages to give residents access to electricity is Kwala Faya's mission in the Amazon region. Here is how this nonprofit helps them master these systems based on renewable energy.
04/16/2019 10:58 AM
- 240.8k
- 1.8k
- 14
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
11 comments
Kazi M.04/29/2019 03:21
very appreciatable initiatives, very kind hearted french people. It will change the life style of the remote jungle people and will bring comfort also.
Ginger P.04/28/2019 13:26
It's likely you take some illnesses to them leave them alone .
Rockky N.04/28/2019 11:54
They don't need electricity
Don R.04/27/2019 04:28
I'M FROM SRILANKA I URGENTLY NEED TO GET IN CONTACT WITH THIS FRENCH NON PROFIT ORGANISATION HELPING THE AMAZON COMMUNITIES FOR PROJECT TO HELP SRILANKAN COMMUNITY
Ed T.04/25/2019 21:48
They have been fine without it since the begining of time. Stop interfering .
Ratlle R.04/23/2019 17:47
What you do is: Creating a NEED! And afterward, this becomes something they will have to pay for it! You see this is what happened in US when colonist arrived for example.YOU ARE CREATING A MARKET /CLIENTS !
Ruby Y.04/23/2019 11:36
I like the Footages taken by Brut Nature. It shows footages about the life in villages who dont have access in to light their homes by the Use of Solar Energy.
Karim U.04/22/2019 15:31
Nice from
Karim U.04/22/2019 15:31
U from
Karim U.04/22/2019 15:31
Hi
Brut nature04/16/2019 10:41
Some footage was shot by Valerian Morzadec: https://www.facebook.com/valerian.morzadec