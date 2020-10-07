back

This bear cub narrowly escaped illegal trafficking

In the north of Vietnam, this little bear cub narrowly escaped illegal trafficking... Meet Mochi: saved from exploitation by the NGO @fourpaws.org.

07/10/2020 8:11 PM
