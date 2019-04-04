back

This British organisation is tackling dog fighting

Dogs forced to fight and rip each other apart. Despite being illegal, this bloody pastime is still rife across the UK. This charity rescues fighting dogs and help them find new homes.

04/04/2019
10 comments

  • Laci K.
    08/26/2019 21:57

    Stupid you have to worry about this

  • Lindsay C.
    08/21/2019 13:03

    This is so wrong why let dogs fight each other to the death

  • Jeana G.
    08/17/2019 04:46

    Sickening! These people are the lowest form of scum.

  • Matthieu L.
    08/16/2019 18:16

    Ses qui le plus fou le mec qui organise les combat ou le mec qui mets se genre d'horreur sur facebook ? Bref bande d'abruti

  • Spadey S.
    08/13/2019 16:02

    Let the dogs fight with the humans pitting them against each other

  • Sri R.
    08/13/2019 15:18

    Boasted peoples

  • Elma D.
    08/13/2019 14:36

    Sick!

  • Raynah T.
    08/13/2019 14:19

    Might want to add a graphic content warning....

  • Bibida F.
    08/13/2019 14:15

    Monstrueux a punir sévèrement bêtise humaine

  • Khadijah A.
    08/13/2019 14:10

    I see human but no humanity.... Heartless...!!!