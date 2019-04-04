back
This British organisation is tackling dog fighting
Dogs forced to fight and rip each other apart. Despite being illegal, this bloody pastime is still rife across the UK. This charity rescues fighting dogs and help them find new homes.
04/04/2019 10:53 AM
10 comments
Laci K.08/26/2019 21:57
Stupid you have to worry about this
Lindsay C.08/21/2019 13:03
This is so wrong why let dogs fight each other to the death
Jeana G.08/17/2019 04:46
Sickening! These people are the lowest form of scum.
Matthieu L.08/16/2019 18:16
Ses qui le plus fou le mec qui organise les combat ou le mec qui mets se genre d'horreur sur facebook ? Bref bande d'abruti
Spadey S.08/13/2019 16:02
Let the dogs fight with the humans pitting them against each other
Sri R.08/13/2019 15:18
Boasted peoples
Elma D.08/13/2019 14:36
Sick!
Raynah T.08/13/2019 14:19
Might want to add a graphic content warning....
Bibida F.08/13/2019 14:15
Monstrueux a punir sévèrement bêtise humaine
Khadijah A.08/13/2019 14:10
I see human but no humanity.... Heartless...!!!