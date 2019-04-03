back

This family is living an eco-friendly lifestyle

They grow their own vegetables, store rainwater, and make their own personal care products. This is how this family is transitioning to an eco-friendly lifestyle. Brut Nature took a tour of their house.

04/03/2019 11:16 AM
47 comments

  • Amy G.
    08/20/2019 17:10

    life goals

  • Linley S.
    08/15/2019 04:48

    my dream

  • Millina M.
    04/30/2019 10:24

    😍

  • Mariuxi L.
    04/24/2019 23:43

    Arduo trabajo 😓😓

  • Meena P.
    04/24/2019 16:40

    Shayona

  • Juliet L.
    04/24/2019 10:52

    With all that space it’s a bit of a rubbish vegetable garden

  • Fabi R.
    04/23/2019 18:04

    nuestra vida algún día

  • Abu R.
    04/21/2019 09:32

    Looking for you nice

  • Somashekar S.
    04/20/2019 17:20

    I

  • Shakila S.
    04/18/2019 21:00

    Its so nice to live free of charge,

  • Ashish T.
    04/17/2019 13:37

    I like to have everything eco friendly but that doesn't mean throwing my phone and not sending snapshots just to become a facebook celebrity.

  • Dpka H.
    04/17/2019 03:07

    👍

  • Joanna Ł.
    04/16/2019 12:45

    yeah, cool bro. they just drive a petrol citroen (which is one of the most petrol consuming cars of all time yet), have a fuck load of plastic equipment in their home, and they're all wearing fleece (made of plastic of course). well done to the irony of the video.

  • Asmaa E.
    04/15/2019 20:50

    Exactement. C'est le projet de ma vie. J'espère qu un jour je pourrai le réaliser

  • Rose M.
    04/15/2019 12:24

    Fascinating!

  • Migmar G.
    04/15/2019 06:34

    Halo

  • Ikram R.
    04/14/2019 15:28

    le rêve ma chérie 😍

  • Kamruzzaman B.
    04/14/2019 09:43

    nice family

  • Manjula R.
    04/14/2019 06:01

    I wish I could do it

  • Benisse C.
    04/13/2019 13:19

    'Sacrifice means to make something sacred.'