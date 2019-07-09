back
This firefly sanctuary aims to halt deforestation in this Mexican park
These fireflies could help save this Mexican forest from deforestation...
07/09/2019 6:19 AM
46 comments
Kathleen F.07/29/2019 04:23
Are there other places in North America where you can go to see fireflies
Jess M.07/13/2019 09:38
I wanna go see this!
Michelle A.07/13/2019 08:14
😮
Agneta H.07/12/2019 19:48
👍👍👍
Millie R.07/11/2019 18:51
Georgus
Ahmad M.07/11/2019 18:07
Grow more trees to sustain this. They're bocoming a rare commodity.
Mileena M.07/11/2019 16:33
I don’t appreciate the idea to have to pay to see nature. If there’s one thing I’ve gotten sick of over the years it’s that nature is no longer nature. It’s a scheme. Just quit chopping wood and go do something not woods related to attract tourists
Kritayaphorn S.07/11/2019 14:46
I love you fireflies
April C.07/11/2019 14:24
Wonderful news from Mexico.
Teri Q.07/11/2019 13:57
How wonderful!
Sheila E.07/11/2019 10:05
Better than any fireworks!
Mauricio G.07/11/2019 04:01
I live in Mexico now. I.must.visit! ! !
Holly B.07/11/2019 02:50
Smiles
Ninos B.07/11/2019 02:03
More and more businesses like these we need, think outside the square. Welldone guys.
Ellie M.07/10/2019 19:28
That's fantastic
Margy C.07/10/2019 18:04
We haven't had many fireflies, this year.
Horuhe Y.07/10/2019 17:03
Cooperatives are the way to go if we hope to have a better future.
Jan B.07/10/2019 16:14
Wish Az had them
Vicki F.07/10/2019 13:50
A “ tourist “ is born every second. Not enough countries have latched onto this lucrative business😕🏴
Ruth M.07/10/2019 11:12
Save the fireflies