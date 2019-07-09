back

This firefly sanctuary aims to halt deforestation in this Mexican park

These fireflies could help save this Mexican forest from deforestation...

  • Kathleen F.
    07/29/2019 04:23

    Are there other places in North America where you can go to see fireflies

  • Jess M.
    07/13/2019 09:38

    I wanna go see this!

  • Michelle A.
    07/13/2019 08:14

    😮

  • Agneta H.
    07/12/2019 19:48

    👍👍👍

  • Millie R.
    07/11/2019 18:51

    Georgus

  • Ahmad M.
    07/11/2019 18:07

    Grow more trees to sustain this. They're bocoming a rare commodity.

  • Mileena M.
    07/11/2019 16:33

    I don’t appreciate the idea to have to pay to see nature. If there’s one thing I’ve gotten sick of over the years it’s that nature is no longer nature. It’s a scheme. Just quit chopping wood and go do something not woods related to attract tourists

  • Kritayaphorn S.
    07/11/2019 14:46

    I love you fireflies

  • April C.
    07/11/2019 14:24

    Wonderful news from Mexico.

  • Teri Q.
    07/11/2019 13:57

    How wonderful!

  • Sheila E.
    07/11/2019 10:05

    Better than any fireworks!

  • Mauricio G.
    07/11/2019 04:01

    I live in Mexico now. I.must.visit! ! !

  • Holly B.
    07/11/2019 02:50

    Smiles

  • Ninos B.
    07/11/2019 02:03

    More and more businesses like these we need, think outside the square. Welldone guys.

  • Ellie M.
    07/10/2019 19:28

    That's fantastic

  • Margy C.
    07/10/2019 18:04

    We haven't had many fireflies, this year.

  • Horuhe Y.
    07/10/2019 17:03

    Cooperatives are the way to go if we hope to have a better future.

  • Jan B.
    07/10/2019 16:14

    Wish Az had them

  • Vicki F.
    07/10/2019 13:50

    A “ tourist “ is born every second. Not enough countries have latched onto this lucrative business😕🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

  • Ruth M.
    07/10/2019 11:12

    Save the fireflies