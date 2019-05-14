back
This former trainer exposes the dark side of orca shows
"This is not a killer whale, this is a killer whale that is dying right in front of your eyes" He used to be a trainer at SeaWorld in California. Now, John Hargrove is leading campaigns with One Voice against theme parks exhibiting captive killer whales. This is what he has to say about them.
05/14/2019 10:47 AMupdated: 05/14/2019 6:40 PM
6 comments
Anthony F.05/31/2019 14:06
IT'S MY OPINION THAT NO ! WILD ANIMAL SHOULD EVER BE HELD CAPTIVE.....PURLEY FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT OR FOR ANY REASON....MAYBE ONLY IF THEY'RE INJURED ? OR CAN'T EVER BE RETURNED TO THE WILD BECAUSE THEY WOULDN'T BE ABLE TO SURVIVE...BUT NEVER FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT....AND OR TO BE USED FOR TESTING IN ANY KIND OF WAY !....WHEN ARE WE GONNA LEARN ? JUST BECAUSE WE CAN....DOESN'T MEAN WE SHULD !
Macady N.05/29/2019 21:01
☹️
Scott W.05/28/2019 22:44
I don't think it's coincidence that the only two recorded instances of orcas killing people were captive animals.... They're intelligent and emotional animals and they know full well they're being held captive and some of them hold that in contempt....and who can blame them??
Robert R.05/28/2019 19:17
Probably got fired from both jobs and still a sore loser about it....
Mitch B.05/28/2019 13:59
!!!!!!
Tiffany A.05/28/2019 02:39
He says that people who pay for the tickets are contributing to mistreating these animals yet he paid to get into the park lol