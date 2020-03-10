back

This France-based crew is sailing to Alaska to show the impacts of climate change

They’re sailing from France to Alaska by way of Greenland. Their goal: showing people the impacts of climate change. This is the epic journey of the UNU MONDO Expédition.

10/03/2020 5:11 PM

12 comments

  • Poegoeh D.
    3 days

    Hope that Donald trump could join them 😎

  • Moby B.
    3 days

    Very cool that they are doing this on a small sailboat. I prefer warm weather expeditions.

  • Noemi R.
    3 days

    More power to you all!

  • Aroti B.
    3 days

    Wow amazing

  • Miglena G.
    3 days

    Whatever they do no matter how many researches they do not even one government care about that! Not even one company for automobiles cares... Not even one factory or rafinery cares about that change... Just some rich actors are doing some things to help but it's one big nothing.. The world needs bigger changes but money are too strong...

  • Madeleine P.
    4 days

    Kenny your ignorance is astounding,

  • Kenny S.
    4 days

    Is the high school drop out with you.... miss Greta....!!!???

  • Louise S.
    4 days

    And Quaratine..????

  • Aurora C.
    4 days

    😮 now that's a cool trip right??

  • Toni B.
    4 days

    would like to see them doing this route in January...

