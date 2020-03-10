back
This France-based crew is sailing to Alaska to show the impacts of climate change
They’re sailing from France to Alaska by way of Greenland. Their goal: showing people the impacts of climate change. This is the epic journey of the UNU MONDO Expédition.
10/03/2020 5:11 PM
12 comments
Poegoeh D.3 days
Hope that Donald trump could join them 😎
Moby B.3 days
Very cool that they are doing this on a small sailboat. I prefer warm weather expeditions.
Noemi R.3 days
More power to you all!
Ephrem M.3 days
Amanuel L.3 days
Aroti B.3 days
Wow amazing
Miglena G.3 days
Whatever they do no matter how many researches they do not even one government care about that! Not even one company for automobiles cares... Not even one factory or rafinery cares about that change... Just some rich actors are doing some things to help but it's one big nothing.. The world needs bigger changes but money are too strong...
Madeleine P.4 days
Kenny your ignorance is astounding,
Kenny S.4 days
Is the high school drop out with you.... miss Greta....!!!???
Louise S.4 days
And Quaratine..????
Aurora C.4 days
😮 now that's a cool trip right??
Toni B.4 days
would like to see them doing this route in January...