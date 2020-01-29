back
This Frenchman swam across the continent of plastic
A 500 km swim across the continent of plastic. That’s what Benoît Lecomte accomplished. And what he saw is staggering. He told Brut nature about his experience.
01/29/2020 5:53 PM
- New
And even more
COP25: the moving speech of Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen
This Frenchman swam across the continent of plastic
This architect transforms used textiles into bricks
"Drive tout nu" one year later
Marine heat wave kills nearly 1 million birds
Des bénévoles aident les animaux victimes des incendies en Australie
1 comment
Rolle H.13 minutes
Ta dig tid att se den här videon.