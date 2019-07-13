This German circus is using holograms instead of animals

Meanwhile in Germany...\n\nThis circus is using holograms instead of real animals.
Susan S.09/11/2019 08:49
Love this
Marianne D.09/09/2019 15:25
Love love 💕
Mireya H.09/08/2019 04:28
amazing
Margaret C.08/14/2019 18:51
Wonderful idea.
Josh Y.08/04/2019 02:38
You know it is possible to have working animals that live in good conditions. It's really not hard to not mistreat working animals and not over work them and give them proper care
Johnathan L.08/01/2019 09:57
Spider Homecoming 2 is real!!!
Christopher A.07/31/2019 21:31
Fantastic. I really love this invention.
Nizar G.07/31/2019 09:17
holograms
Zere N.07/31/2019 05:48
I know its cruel to use real animals in circus, but the fact remains that a fake is never as interesting as the original... Imagine paying to watch some edited fake animals doing tricks.
Aliko M.07/31/2019 04:57
Most this circus animals come from Tz but here we never thought of using them for circus
Madhogarh H.07/31/2019 03:26
What a novel idea..
Jomma H.07/31/2019 00:37
يوسف الشيخي 🤩🤩🤩🥳🥳🥳🥳
Akbar Z.07/30/2019 21:19
check this out! Wow
Francisco M.07/30/2019 21:18
Esto es el futuro no puede ser dios mío destrullenos a hora mismo
Abdurrahman A.07/30/2019 17:05
مروان حامد عملها قبلكم 😂😂🤭🤭🤭
Ludy B.07/30/2019 13:07
Great idea! Save our animals. Save our planet.
Alex F.07/30/2019 11:55
...have not set a foot into a circus since I've seen a guy beating the shit out of a camel - I would go and watch THAT though....
Ibad U.07/30/2019 09:55
So it turns out that now only Humans can be tamed and trained to perform in circuses while animals would be given freedom so they can laugh their as**** out on this HYPOCRISY
Nazzia S.07/30/2019 06:49
7Dfz😍
Brando Y.07/30/2019 04:10
Dont call it circus without real animals. The real culprits for extinction of animals are deforestation, land development. Animal displacements. Mining. Consumption maybe it be as food or accessories. The animals kept by zoos and circuses doesnt even affect the extinction stats.