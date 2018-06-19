back

This guy built a prosthetic arm using Lego

He was just 9 years old when he built his first prosthetic out of legos. 👏🏼

06/19/2018 12:58 PM
537 comments

  • Arath S.
    12/30/2018 14:48

    Yasuo Main?

  • Noureddine N.
    11/18/2018 19:27

    fr dial canada

  • Anas S.
    11/18/2018 14:28

    Astonishing تبارك الله

  • Mohammed A.
    11/17/2018 22:35

    واحنه شفهمنه غير ال ي أبن الجلبه

  • Angélica O.
    11/17/2018 11:48

    <3

  • Orihuen H.
    11/17/2018 09:32

    estas lento papa

  • Abdul J.
    11/17/2018 03:11

    WeLdOnE Attractive

  • Mira A.
    11/16/2018 20:50

    mashrou takharuj

  • Ahad M.
    11/16/2018 15:40

    Respect 😊

  • Ilyas M.
    11/16/2018 01:38

    Nice

  • Tajwar U.
    11/15/2018 19:26

    Ar amra Allah’r daowa haath diye khali khechte pari.

  • Rosaura S.
    11/15/2018 17:37

    Si tú eres feliz con tu mano yo tanvien

  • Haider S.
    11/15/2018 07:13

    cheleta tr mto dekhte

  • César A.
    11/15/2018 00:46

    Cuando te quieres hacer una paja si sirve?

  • Magdalena F.
    11/13/2018 21:51

    Felicitaciones por creatividad

  • Rajashri M.
    11/13/2018 19:10

    Some time life teach us how to survive from any worst condition! Isn't it?

  • Bibiana R.
    11/13/2018 05:37

    Sin palabras

  • Julio R.
    11/12/2018 20:46

    Cybertpuck

  • Viraj K.
    11/12/2018 17:49

    Give this man a vibranium hand.

  • Abdou R.
    11/11/2018 22:57

    Respect