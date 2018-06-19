This guy built a prosthetic arm using Lego

He was just 9 years old when he built his first prosthetic out of legos. 👏🏼
537 comments
Arath S.12/30/2018 14:48
Yasuo Main?
Noureddine N.11/18/2018 19:27
fr dial canada
Anas S.11/18/2018 14:28
Astonishing تبارك الله
Mohammed A.11/17/2018 22:35
واحنه شفهمنه غير ال ي أبن الجلبه
Angélica O.11/17/2018 11:48
<3
Orihuen H.11/17/2018 09:32
estas lento papa
Abdul J.11/17/2018 03:11
WeLdOnE Attractive
Mira A.11/16/2018 20:50
mashrou takharuj
Ahad M.11/16/2018 15:40
Respect 😊
Ilyas M.11/16/2018 01:38
Nice
Tajwar U.11/15/2018 19:26
Ar amra Allah’r daowa haath diye khali khechte pari.
Rosaura S.11/15/2018 17:37
Si tú eres feliz con tu mano yo tanvien
Haider S.11/15/2018 07:13
cheleta tr mto dekhte
César A.11/15/2018 00:46
Cuando te quieres hacer una paja si sirve?
Magdalena F.11/13/2018 21:51
Felicitaciones por creatividad
Rajashri M.11/13/2018 19:10
Some time life teach us how to survive from any worst condition! Isn't it?
Bibiana R.11/13/2018 05:37
Sin palabras
Julio R.11/12/2018 20:46
Cybertpuck
Viraj K.11/12/2018 17:49
Give this man a vibranium hand.
Abdou R.11/11/2018 22:57
Respect