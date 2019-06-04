back
This is one of the most invasive aquatic plants in the world
This extremely invasive plant is a major environmental concern in many countries. But this firm is actually trying to put its properties to good use...
06/04/2019 10:57 AMupdated: 06/04/2019 11:23 AM
198 comments
Silver B.08/05/2019 20:02
κοιτά δωωωω
Shîmêlìs ß.08/05/2019 19:33
....Now most of our lakes invaded and cause to drying in Ethiopia specially, lake Tana the main origin of Nail river in danger ...just we need the project too.
Gregory S.08/03/2019 06:55
It can be a good feeds for ducks and pigs.It can also be used to mould beautiful handicraft.
Christine R.08/03/2019 02:54
It is very beautiful
John B.07/24/2019 19:56
Can this not be harvested and turned into fertiliser
Lucito C.07/24/2019 04:48
Rq
Gabriel L.07/23/2019 04:35
aquela do parque das aguas
Kat-tin F.07/21/2019 10:52
Can this live in ocean?
Jeremy M.07/21/2019 05:45
In my experience A lake with many of this invasive plant, is a sign of many fish in Philippines
Alyson A.07/19/2019 03:59
Methane??? Climate change gas???!!
Alyson A.07/19/2019 03:56
Amazon's revenge
Bob M.07/12/2019 14:04
Can we eat it or use for animal feed/compost ?
Billie C.07/10/2019 18:35
Great
Nicole W.07/09/2019 18:21
South Africa is infested with this bloody plant!🌱🌱🌱🌱🌍🌱🌱🌱🌱 Please can this business come and harvest it out if all our dams and river systems 🙏🏻
Suzanne G.07/05/2019 01:42
Excellent!!
David P.07/05/2019 01:36
Toilet paper ?
Carol P.07/04/2019 07:57
It obviously has it's advantages but also disadvantages which need to be managed by businesses with money behind them.
Nirmali S.07/04/2019 04:42
biodegradable packaging option is good.
Lesvia G.07/03/2019 18:02
,
Jane G.07/03/2019 01:31
Wish they'd come up with a good use for Kudzu.... we have plenty in North Georgia!