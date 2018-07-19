back
This leather is not made from cowhide but from fish
This Kenyan tannery turns fish waste into leather.
07/19/2018 3:46 PM
- 4.7m
- 6.7k
- 248
142 comments
Ed O.10/18/2018 05:08
I would loved to wear that shoes madr from fish skin!
Jose S.09/18/2018 15:07
Solo se imaginan con usarlos el mosquero en cima de uno y los gatos detrás ,o no uno holeria todo el día a pescado muerto,,, aunque podría ser una ventaja cuando vayas a cualquier oficina yo te juro que serias el numero uno en ser atendido..
Joseph M.09/15/2018 03:07
Wonder how durable it is
Sandra B.09/07/2018 11:15
Extremely smart!!!
Speid R.08/14/2018 04:49
Want 1 fish skin shoe
José C.08/06/2018 16:18
Wuaooo que chevere
Michelle O.08/04/2018 06:36
Shane O’Brien 😅
Al P.08/02/2018 17:39
How can i get some products
Sandra M.08/02/2018 15:31
Did this at school with marguerite cardinal
Mahdi M.08/01/2018 19:23
دباغة جلد السمك
يعرب ا.07/31/2018 21:35
https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFAYVhMYeE55i4Exfg
Samuel T.07/31/2018 18:37
fish skin!
Sunil M.07/31/2018 16:01
dont under estimate the power of nigro
Jesse N.07/31/2018 14:58
Hey neat, my dad makes gun holsters out of fish skins they turn out really nice
Jaxon S.07/31/2018 12:42
I’m all about saving the cows but shit man that stuff is nothing like my leather jacket lol soooooo ugly
Damon M.07/31/2018 10:39
Better get fishing
Maruf S.07/31/2018 06:40
Really disgusting
Tim P.07/31/2018 06:39
Hell to the NO
RamirezLeal C.07/31/2018 02:37
🐟
Loren S.07/31/2018 00:50
Pretty cool.