This man shatters gender stereotypes by wearing skirts and heels

He's straight, he's married... and he rocks a pencil skirt and high heels.

11/08/2020 6:00 PM
123 comments

  • Kenneth S.
    11 minutes

    Well let's look at what God Said the creator of the universe the creator of man that man should not wear women's clothing and women should not wear men's clothing

  • Majella v.
    14 minutes

    🤢

  • Kowther A.
    17 minutes

    Crazy Crazy Crazy World is going to be hell because of these kind of people plus who put you in charge of breaking a stereotype and you people stop encouraging this kind crap.

  • Kirsten A.
    17 minutes

    Hey, it wasn't that long ago women didn't wear pants. Maybe started w WW2 work pants. Now they wear men's jeans regularly. Sean Connery received an award in kilt and frilly blouse. Other ethnic groups like gown like clothes. No big deal. (Just don't know why anyone wears high heals. They are just not comfortable. ) Mostly it's about people learning to mind their own business. Why do they even care what someone else wears.?

  • Sue L.
    24 minutes

    I have NEVER looked that good in heels and a skirt. Great to see he is secure in his life and choices

  • John T.
    25 minutes

    I see it’s a lot of women of find this type of stuff okay. Talking about there’s nothing wrong with it. And you’re the problem. Everything about this is WRONG!!

  • Beitel P.
    26 minutes

    Men are even better at women than dressing as a woman 🤷‍♂️

  • Helene B.
    26 minutes

    Nice legs !!!!

  • Julie E.
    26 minutes

    What difference does it make if he wants to wear these types of clothing? He's comfortable with it he likes what he's wearing, but some people still choose to judge. Why? He's not hurting anyone and seems like a lovely person.

  • Carlis O.
    27 minutes

    What are world we living

  • Mohammad J.
    28 minutes

    The world is full of nonsense people.

  • Mikey R.
    29 minutes

    I think I was him once in a mall at the LEGO store LOL

  • Normell G.
    30 minutes

    You'll need an ak-47 drum equipped

  • حسن ا.
    30 minutes

    What happens in this world, oh my God 😱😱 I propose to establish their own country and then gather them from around the world to reside in this country

  • Raww K.
    31 minutes

    He will be gay some day hahaha

  • Harry S.
    31 minutes

    😂🚀 that’s you next night out 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 some hole in a skirt like that son

  • Derek B.
    31 minutes

    Just what the Marxistcrats love SMFH.

  • Dale K.
    33 minutes

    Straight! HAHA!

  • Bill S.
    34 minutes

    What an idiot stop this crap.

  • Jennefer A.
    35 minutes

    Wauwwwi you are Strong and Smart 👌looking Stunning

