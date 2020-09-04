back

This Marvel illustrator is giving free lessons during the Covid-19 outbreak

"It's been a bit bizarre teaching classes to thousands of kids at the same time." This Marvel illustrator is giving free drawing classes to children during the lockdown. 😍

04/09/2020 7:02 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:35

    This Marvel illustrator is giving free lessons during the Covid-19 outbreak

  2. 4:03

    Half of humanity is staying home

  3. 5:03

    Epidemiologist answers 7 questions on Covid-19

  4. 4:47

    This snorkeling mask is now used as a ventilator, and more.

  5. 3:39

    Health care workers mistreated amid Covid-19 crisis

  6. 3:18

    The story of the coronavirus whistleblower, Dr. Li Wenliang

0 comments