This online shop offers organic produce and zero-waste deliveries
Buying goods online and getting delivered without generating any waste. That's the idea behind @vracnroll, a shop located in Lyon, France. And they work with pick-locations everywhere in France. Brut nature went there to see how it works.
11/23/2019 9:31 AM
9 comments
HF A.11/25/2019 00:28
Amazing life
AL Y.11/24/2019 22:39
Yay 😍
Johnny M.11/23/2019 15:59
Fuck France.
Cynthia T.11/23/2019 15:27
I love this idea!!
Carol M.11/23/2019 12:57
Well planned! Good model for a thriving business selling attractive products in a circular fashion.
Rita C.11/23/2019 12:20
There a crowd of great girls opening one of these on Banbridge...excellent idea
Amber C.11/23/2019 10:38
like you but different, or a new business idea 😉
Steven B.11/23/2019 10:38
Would more than likely be too expensive 🤔👎
Nathanial L.11/23/2019 10:07
I was hoping for a minute that everything was vacuum packed. I still like this idea of returning your packaging to a place that accepts it. Hope such a trend catches on somehow.