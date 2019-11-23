back

This online shop offers organic produce and zero-waste deliveries

Buying goods online and getting delivered without generating any waste. That's the idea behind @vracnroll, a shop located in Lyon, France. And they work with pick-locations everywhere in France. Brut nature went there to see how it works.

11/23/2019 9:31 AM

9 comments

  • HF A.
    11/25/2019 00:28

    Amazing life

  • AL Y.
    11/24/2019 22:39

    Yay 😍

  • Johnny M.
    11/23/2019 15:59

    Fuck France.

  • Cynthia T.
    11/23/2019 15:27

    I love this idea!!

  • Carol M.
    11/23/2019 12:57

    Well planned! Good model for a thriving business selling attractive products in a circular fashion.

  • Rita C.
    11/23/2019 12:20

    There a crowd of great girls opening one of these on Banbridge...excellent idea

  • Amber C.
    11/23/2019 10:38

    like you but different, or a new business idea 😉

  • Steven B.
    11/23/2019 10:38

    Would more than likely be too expensive 🤔👎

  • Nathanial L.
    11/23/2019 10:07

    I was hoping for a minute that everything was vacuum packed. I still like this idea of returning your packaging to a place that accepts it. Hope such a trend catches on somehow.