This Papuan chief is fighting to protect the forest
We don’t talk about it much but Papua New Guinea is also suffering the consequences of deforestation. Papuan chief Mundiya Kepanga has been traveling the world to remind us of the need to preserve the environment. This is his message.
10/01/2019 6:26 AMupdated: 10/03/2019 11:51 AM
21 comments
Philippa R.10/08/2019 08:43
As soon as you start deforestation on that huge scale. You will change the local climate. In permaculture and forest gardening, one of the first things you learn is how you can create and change climatic zones.
Gabriela N.10/07/2019 20:21
💓
Kaye M.10/07/2019 14:40
SAY NO TO PALM OIL..!!!! OUR MODERN EVIL !!! DESTROYING HABITAT OF THE INDIGENOUS PEOPLE & RAINFORESTS , NATURAL HABITATS OF MANY ANIMAL SPECIES LARGE & SMALL & BIRDLIFE...AND GREEDY HUMANS ARE RESPONSIBLE !!! AND WE ACTUALLY DO NOT NEED PALM OIL...IT IS A HOAX !!! THEIR ARE SO MANY OTHER OILS WAY BETTER FOR HUMANS WITHOUT DESTROYING RAINFORESTS , THE LUNGS OF OUR PLANET , AND THE CRUEL & UNNECESSARY DEATH OF MANY WILDLIFE SPECIES & BIRDS WHOSE HABITAT IS THE RAINFOREST....PLEASE DO SOME RESEARCH TO LEARN THE TRUTH ...NESTLE BEING ONE OF THE BADDIES !!!!!!!!!
Carol S.10/07/2019 12:31
All of the jungle around Alotau in New Guinea has been destroyed for palm oil plantations.
Damon W.10/07/2019 11:49
It should also be known that the Australian government has supported massive deforestation and mining projects in West Papua. They and a handful of selfish, short-sighted, and greedy individuals are making a killing, and the Australian media is even banned from reporting about it...
Michael D.10/05/2019 05:32
Well at least he doesn’t have a dinner plate in his lip like the other dude from some other video about some other jungle🥴
MarenSam M.10/04/2019 15:44
A good man. His story is sad but so important.
Rajia B.10/03/2019 05:35
I apologize for my carelessness and greed and previous ignorance.
Rosina G.10/02/2019 14:56
These People should be Getting the Worlds help as its Government is Killing them
Penelope Y.10/02/2019 11:12
Thank you for standing up for the trees x
Mauro S.10/02/2019 09:04
Is this the same tribe which kills endangered birds to use their fathers as ornament? Just asking!
Joseph T.10/01/2019 18:21
You're hat is dumb.
Alfred G.10/01/2019 16:29
Time to stop logging for wood, wake up already, you are killing us.
Vinay G.10/01/2019 12:53
WTF!!! Mike Tyson's living in guinea ?
Daniel R.10/01/2019 11:25
God bless you. A man of gold!
Shango G.10/01/2019 11:25
The benefactors are not in tune with nature. They hate nature but love money . soon nature will be fighting back.
Shiva N.10/01/2019 09:55
Nature is watching us... If we don't learn... One day we will have same fate as dinosaurs... Wiped out of the planet... No other species causes this much destruction....
Damian H.10/01/2019 09:47
💪😇💚
Penny J.10/01/2019 09:18
And yet is over weight from eating animals and flew in a plane. He needs to comprehend that is also being a hypocrite. To really care about the planets forest humans must also be vegan and NOT exploit animals.
Penny J.10/01/2019 09:12
It's just as important to care about animals and not obhectify, kill and eat non human animals. It's ALL related and the ecosystems regarding environments are only part of issues.