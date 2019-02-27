back
This Quebec grocery store is close to zero waste
Cooking vegetables that no longer look good, turning unsold bread into croutons, using labels for more traceability and transparency... These are the steps that Quebec grocery store Épicerie LOCO have taken to have the smallest environmental footprint possible. A project supported by C40 Cities
02/27/2019 11:56 AM
- 197.2k
- 769
- 27
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
15 comments
Wilfreda-Felix F.03/15/2019 08:01
Jh
Laura S.03/09/2019 12:04
😍😍😍
Paul R.03/09/2019 00:02
Bravo, super initiative..
Jeff R.03/06/2019 21:27
Bravo bravo!!!
Yahia A.02/28/2019 23:59
Super
John C.02/27/2019 23:59
I often wonder why your meat needs a tampon underneath it now
Houari D.02/27/2019 20:09
Jusi
Kubendhar V.02/27/2019 19:31
very nice keepup the very good job nice ideas :)
RaRa P.02/27/2019 16:39
C’est excellent! Bon travaille! J’espère ce serait à l’Ontario tôt 🙂
Chris P.02/27/2019 15:48
I see were still under the delusion that organic = better for the environment....
John R.02/27/2019 15:18
Bravo les filles!
John R.02/27/2019 15:16
They're doing better than any other place any of you can think of and yet your jealousy and hatred compels you to criticize? You should be ashamed of your miserable selves.
Marion H.02/27/2019 13:38
Let's check where the oil in their cars comes from.....ethical producer or Canadian oil?
Tiffany W.02/27/2019 12:20
Ok but you all still using plastic how's that zero waste
Becamama M.02/27/2019 12:01
Muy importante e interesante iniciativa. Reutilización de productos.