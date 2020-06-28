back
This sailing vessel has collected over 100 tons of plastic
This is one of the largest plastic cleanups in history. See how the NGO Ocean Voyages Institute managed to complete this ambitious mission on a sailing vessel.
06/28/2020 9:03 AM
- New
And even more
- 3:26
This sailing vessel has collected over 100 tons of plastic
- 2:32
Rafiki, the gorilla found dead in Uganda
- 3:09
Diego, the giant tortoise finally retires
- 3:12
The Mediterranean Basin is the most affected by rising temperatures
- 3:16
'Into The Wild' bus removed from Alaska wilderness
- 2:17
Katia Krafft is responsible for much of what we know about volcanoes
0 comments