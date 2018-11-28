back
This sanctuary in DRC wants to save bonobos from extinction
The one and only bonobo sanctuary in the world is located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. There, these great apes are protected so they can thrive. Our reporter Charles Villa visited Lola ya Bonobo.
11/28/2018 7:35 AM
14 comments
Natalie O.03/27/2019 07:53
💗 bonobos
Amica B.12/04/2018 22:55
I love them
Brittany A.12/04/2018 21:01
im high asf and this is so funny.
Brittany A.12/04/2018 21:01
lmaoooooooo
Laurie B.12/04/2018 05:53
😊
Trevor D.12/03/2018 22:12
I could be off, but wouldn't it be logical to at least feed a Bonobo baby, Human breast milk as opposed to Cow milk? I mean, if we share 99% of our DNA, the hormones in the human milk might foster more natural growth than bovine mammary secretions. Gorilla, Orangtan, or Chimp milk would also be of value in the absence of true mother's milk.
Marta B.12/03/2018 21:13
Andiamoci
Ashley S.12/01/2018 12:36
I lub em! ❤️
Lisa B.11/30/2018 17:37
Shared
Felipe A.11/30/2018 01:29
Don't take your girl to congo, you will lose her.
Gianni R.11/28/2018 12:29
it’s you!
Sudesh P.11/28/2018 09:53
very lovely
Toby F.11/28/2018 07:46
One of our closest living ancestors
Brut nature11/27/2018 16:07
More details: http://www.lolayabonobo.org/