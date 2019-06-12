This temple in India is home to "extinct" turtles
These turtles may have disappeared from the wild, but they continue to live on at some Hindu temples in India... 🐢
This hindu temple is a shelter for turtles that are extinct in the wild
This temple is home to turtles that have disappeared from the wild: the black softshell turtle. Declared extinct in the wild in 2002, these aquatic turtles that are endemic to south Asia were the victims of hunting and the destruction of their habitat. But they continue to live on at some Hindu temples, like Hayagriva Madhav in Assam state. The turtle population is large here because the holy status of this pilgrimage site protects them. The fish and turtles in this pond are considered sort of like gods.
Many people come here to see the turtles. The crowds are bigger here than in the temple. Pranab Malakar, the manager of this sanctuary, recently teamed up with the NGO Good Earth to set up a reproduction program. In January 2019, 16 baby turtles raised at the temple were released in a neighboring nature reserve.
Although some hope remains for these turtles, it’s already too late for a similar species, the Yangtze giant softshell turtle. The last known female died on April 13, 2019 at a Chinese zoo. Turtles are among the world’s most endangered species. Nearly half of all turtle species are on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.
- 500.0k
- 4.4k
- 81
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
72 comments
Rajesh D.07/25/2019 04:09
Proud to be a neighbor of this place.
Kashyap U.07/25/2019 02:32
It is not same Hindu temple but it is Madhav Mandir
Keshab C.07/10/2019 05:10
Thanks for good job.
Noell F.06/29/2019 09:20
Di Indonesia ada namanya kura kura bulus di daerah Belawa kota Cirebon Indonesia.
АЛИ Х.06/29/2019 08:50
موجوده في العراق بكثره
Nivesh H.06/29/2019 03:30
There is a lot in mauritius island this type of tortoise
حسين ه.06/28/2019 21:20
تعال شوف الرفش
ابو ت.06/28/2019 10:22
يمعود هذا رفش لو عدنه شلون بيه ثرده
Roman06/28/2019 00:04
Bapak kau joget2 di kuburan
Md I.06/28/2019 00:04
save the wildlife
Shlemoon A.06/27/2019 18:04
X
Ghouse M.06/27/2019 17:09
c macha
عبد ا.06/26/2019 09:07
is it in gambol borogram for kids hhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
თეთი ო.06/25/2019 14:32
ra samadasvilis sifars gavs
Widodo S.06/25/2019 13:14
bulus
Noel B.06/25/2019 04:24
Yahh bcoz chinese people eat them alot😉😁😋😋😋
رضوان ر.06/24/2019 12:58
توجد اعداد في العراق
Shan H.06/23/2019 18:41
You can find them in a majar in Chittagong as well. The Bayzed Botswami majar.
Hirak D.06/23/2019 17:19
Tripuraswarye
Hirak D.06/23/2019 17:19
,,,