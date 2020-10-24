back
This woman removed tons of trash from Everest
She climbed Mount Everest three times, but she’s accomplished another feat: removing several tons of trash from its Tibetan side. Brut nature met Marion Chaygneaud-Dupuy.
10/24/2020 4:29 PM
6 comments
Tom E.an hour
I first heard of the growing problems in the Himalaya of Nepal when Mike Harding premiered his documentary film in Harrogate in 1994 "The Kleenex Trail- up Everest the soft way". I'm so glad to see the rehabilitation of the habitat and terrain, the mountain is sacred to the indigenous people there.
Joanne R.an hour
Thank you!
Manju S.an hour
There r some people who work non stop for the society but never reveal congratulations mam
Christine W.2 hours
What a worthy person this woman is <3
David S.2 hours
What a wonderful project.