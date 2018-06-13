back

This year's pandathlon will help protect the Eurasian Lynx

WWF-France is launching the second edition of the pandathlon, and there will be only one winner: biodiversity 🌱🐼

06/13/2018 10:39 AM
  • 18.5k
  • 11

Discover

  1. Thousands of camels will be killed in Australia

  2. The Life of Haidar El Ali

  3. This association repairs home appliances to give them a new life

  4. The extent of Australia’s wildlfires in 5 consequences

  5. Kivalina, the first American village to fall victim to climate change

  6. Soybean cultivation threatens biodiversity in Brazil

6 comments

  • Lynda H.
    06/21/2018 21:36

    Jaymie and Lyndsie!!!!

  • Ralphy W.
    06/16/2018 17:38

    this a good idea.

  • Catherine R.
    06/13/2018 17:05

    notre prochain défi 😍😍😍

  • Vince D.
    06/13/2018 13:57

    dat wil ik ooit wel eens doen

  • Mosahid A.
    06/13/2018 10:48

    Mosahid ali singar

  • Brut nature
    06/13/2018 10:06

    This year's edition will take place in Alpe d'Huez. More info here: www.pandathlon.fr