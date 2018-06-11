back
Thousands of animals are dying in Oostvaardersplassen
Should animals in a nature reserve be left to starve? This question has become a national controversy in the Netherlands. Here is why.
06/11/2018 4:09 PM
- 198.6k
- 1.7k
- 115
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
103 comments
Rhonda H.06/30/2018 16:15
No one should starve if someone can help ( period)
Ronnel E.06/29/2018 22:18
Why no carnivorous animal in the area?
Darshan P.06/29/2018 21:09
Shows fate of IT startups, no one to regulate, not gonna end well
Mohamad M.06/29/2018 17:17
تم
Manal B.06/29/2018 16:49
Introduce some endagered predators or relocate the current species elsewhere
Prajwal A.06/28/2018 04:06
Introduce the predators
Kamlesh S.06/27/2018 20:28
गुड बडिया
Carol A.06/27/2018 15:38
What on earth were they thinking? Were there no experts on population growth vs resources and lack of predators? Regular culling, using every part of the animals naturally, would have regulated the population, (oh dear now I'll get comments) This is a classic case of human intervention without thought, they should have managed this better.😪
Paul T.06/26/2018 23:25
You can’t have a sustainable ecosystem without predators...!! What were they thinking...??
Riley P.06/26/2018 15:49
Controled hunting would have kept that problem from happening but nope... Animal rights activists wouldent be okay with that, because killing an animal is less humane than letting its population grow to the point of starvation
Olivier M.06/26/2018 14:06
Where r the predators ?
Jem Y.06/26/2018 08:20
I would usually agree that nature should be left to it's own devices BUT humans have caused this. Seemingly with no intelligence or real plan in place. Of course it was going to happen and they should be intervening further to limit the suffering to those animals that ultimately, they have caused. They should have made it a balanced eco-system from the start. Not years after so many animals have suffered at their hands!
Mark A.06/25/2018 05:37
All eco systems in Western countries have to be managed by humans otherwise this happens (but is less noticeable when there isn’t an obvious fenced off area) after we killed all the apex predators. These same ‘activists’ would still be bitching about people hunting the deer too not realising that the hunters (if done responsibly) are actually taking over the necessary role of wolves/bears etc 🙄
Blake C.06/24/2018 22:19
Why not try to balance out the ecosystem. Wolfs bears leopard Tiger idek
Mikhael C.06/24/2018 04:13
Is it all herbivores? Is there no creature to represent the apex predator or top of the food chain? I may be sounding cynical but isn't a natural predator (or any predator meant for the cold that could take down large herbivores) a good answer to population control? I have no idea what I'm saying but it was the first answer that came to my mind.
Koby L.06/23/2018 23:13
Throw some wolves In there
Scott R.06/23/2018 13:45
No balance get carnivors in nature will restore its self then
Farhan M.06/23/2018 11:30
U need predators too,u idiots
Janice C.06/23/2018 02:42
Maybe introduce some natural predators....
Gaz P.06/21/2018 09:05
If these breeds are good for rewinding marshland let's transport 50% of the population to the next place we want too do that, keep exporting the excess too be useful elsewhere no?