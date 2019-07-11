back
Three sea turtles released into the ocean in France
These 3 stranded turtles were rescued by the Aquarium La Rochelle in France. After several months of care, it’s finally time for them to return to the wild. Brut Nature went to the Isle of Ré, off the Atlantic coast, to watch them make their way back into the ocean.
07/11/2019 6:44 AM
64 comments
النعيمي م.07/31/2019 18:31
جميل
Sardar M.07/31/2019 17:38
Mashallah
Khawaja W.07/31/2019 15:36
I love Turtels
U A.07/31/2019 06:21
Beautiful! ❤️🐢❤️e လိပ္မီမီေရ..💚
ام ح.07/31/2019 05:48
الله ما ارحمكم
Mickey07/30/2019 23:30
👍🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Ibrahim A.07/30/2019 21:55
🐢 💚 👍
Adel A.07/30/2019 21:17
Good
Onno M.07/30/2019 03:51
Nice
Yussuf M.07/29/2019 04:13
Zanzibar you have aquram
John S.07/29/2019 04:02
U can see how others care about environment, so friendly to wildlife
Theresa M.07/28/2019 21:51
Thanks for your careering
Younus A.07/28/2019 13:07
এটা হিন্দুদের খাবার
Med B.07/28/2019 12:12
انقدو الناس التي تموت في بورما وفي اليمن وفي كل مكان يامن تدعون الانسانية
ابوعلي ع.07/28/2019 11:11
ليش مايكفون اذاهم ودمارهم للمسلمين والعرب لهم من الله مايستحقون
Salem O.07/27/2019 21:44
شكرا شكرا شكرا شكرا شكرا
Yoksan S.07/27/2019 15:50
Trima kasi
الواثقة ب.07/27/2019 15:41
ااريج
Moussa C.07/27/2019 11:30
Well
Moussa C.07/27/2019 11:30
Bg