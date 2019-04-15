back

Tiger Woods' Career Comeback

Tiger Woods completed his career comeback by winning his fifth Masters title — following years of being plagued by scandal and injury.

04/15/2019 10:01 PMupdated: 06/11/2019 9:16 PM
  • 58.8k
  • 34

Sports

  1. Obama vs. Trump: Athletes at the White House

  2. The Life of Lionel Messi

  3. The Life of Soccer Superstar Megan Rapinoe

  4. Boxing To Stop Street Violence

  5. The Life of Zlatan Ibrahimović

  6. The Life of Tony Parker

30 comments

  • Mike A.
    04/27/2019 00:13

    Who cares about tiger

  • Lawanda S.
    04/21/2019 18:01

    TIGER is a Man...he is human ...just as any other MAN....The only reason hes judged is because he broke barriers....I have saw him 3 Times in my life...and I too am BLACK...But I grew up in the culture of out cast of HATE.....Tiger ???? What You have been given.....no man can take away Given By God's GRACES

  • Lawanda S.
    04/21/2019 17:51

    Your President does that....you still voted for him....man cut out ignorance.....truth....hes BLACK....For those of you that dont know the legacy abt golf.....it stands for...Gentleman Only Ladies

  • Cris M.
    04/19/2019 00:51

    Congrats TIGER

  • Mary O.
    04/18/2019 23:36

    delighted for him...none if us are perfect and we all deserve a second chance in life🤗🤗☘☘

  • Sariful I.
    04/18/2019 17:43

    I love Tiger woods

  • Soe H.
    04/18/2019 13:14

    ဂုဏ္​ျပဳပါ၏.. .

  • Mckie B.
    04/18/2019 12:16

    Best in the world tiger Woods

  • Dhey C.
    04/18/2019 11:42

    Tiger is back so inspiring!!! Roar your winning!! 😊🇵🇭

  • Hossain S.
    04/18/2019 09:18

    Tiger is back.Congratulations

  • Thiha Z.
    04/18/2019 06:14

    My Tiger is back ..

  • Phurba Y.
    04/18/2019 01:53

    Great going ....wish u more victory in coming years sir

  • William C.
    04/17/2019 23:39

    Buena Tiger el Federer del Golf

  • Ifeanyi C.
    04/17/2019 10:01

    Comeback king

  • Claudius V.
    04/16/2019 19:10

    Congratulations .

  • Ousmane D.
    04/16/2019 16:23

    come-back

  • Gloria A.
    04/16/2019 14:19

    Tu eres y serás para siempre canpin hoy y sempere

  • Gloria A.
    04/16/2019 14:16

    Godó Up toda y to day

  • Pedro M.
    04/16/2019 10:27

    Tiger has shown that he is human, and that as any human being, he makes mistakes and that he suffered with his consequences but above all, he manage to overcome his obstacles! he fail with his family and friends and fans but i believe that he learn his lesson!

  • Winston I.
    04/16/2019 06:39

    Tiger is the greatest of the grestest in golf.