Tips to avoid wasting food during quarantine

If lockdown is a decision taken for humanity, what would you like to say after seeing this reality? Perhaps you have nothing to do with these poor families.
It is possible to prevent the spread of corona virus infection only through testing and isolation......But this task is not easy for the world, as it will take years to test each person in the world..... Therefore, I have been repeatedly saying that, to avoid accountability, politicians have decided lockdown........
Are volunteers miraculous? Is there a contract between the corona virus and the volunteers? Does anyone have evidence to prove that the corona virus infection will not spread through volunteers? Is there testing of volunteers all over the world?
If volunteers and police can go out, why ban poor families?
You are saying that, by staying in the house, the firepower of the corona virus is destroyed, then volunteers, nurses, police should also stay in the house. Do all of them want to die after being infected by Corona Virus?
If volunteers , police and nurse are doing this for humanity, then why are more than half of the world's population poor? If it is helping us for humanity, can anyone tell me who is doing the massacres in Syria? If it is helping us, why a quarter of the world's population is forced to live in a refugee camp?
Want to ask all of you, do you want to depend on the food given by the volunteers? Are three-fourths of the world's population waiting to live in a refugee camp? Are three-fourths of the world's population preparing to become beggars? If not, try to convince me why these volunteers and police are out? Are all these gimmicks being adopted to exploit us?
At the time of lockdown, were the governments of all countries not aware of these poor families?
Sofernicus M.an hour
Vijay N.an hour
