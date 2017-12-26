back
Toronto zoo's Panda loves snow
This panda has a love affair with snow. 🐼❄️
12/26/2017 11:51 AM
5 comments
Michelle K.12/29/2017 01:10
Perhaps he doesn't want to be a symbol of peace and friendship... perhaps he'd rather be with his panda family.
Shikin I.12/27/2017 04:35
❤️
Mizpah G.12/26/2017 17:41
En T Ny
Kathleen H.12/26/2017 16:03
I love this video. <3
Louise B.12/26/2017 12:32
😛😃