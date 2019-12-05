back
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
Selfies with penguins, wedding photos taken on the ice floe, vacationers taking a dip in ice-cold water… More and more tourists are visiting Antarctica, and threatening an already fragile ecosystem.
12/05/2019 9:33 AM
106 comments
Paul C.7 hours
I'd love to go and would just treat the place like everywhere else I travel... with respect, care and also leave no waste . Don't see what the big deal is this is just Greenies making a fuss
Jorge H.15 hours
Terrible.
Yaswant S.a day
HOW DARE YOU 😁
Rene K.2 days
Greed. Greed. Greed for MONEY.
Whalquiria A.3 days
Horrible!! Estos Qué se hacen los caritativos! Son las lacras humanas!! No les importa más que sólo ellos ! Deberían cambiar el nombre se humano a parásito!! No dejan vivir a nadie en paz!! Cuando ya no quede nada! Ahí se van a dar cuenta que el dinero no les va a llenar la panza ni abrigarlos ni protegerlos a la hora de dormir!
Voahirana R.3 days
Profite bien bientôt tous disparaîtra a cause de l homme. Est ce normal de voir les ours faire la poubelle ?
Kim L.3 days
Fucking chingchongs
Mohamed A.3 days
محمدعلي ع.3 days
JR L.4 days
It's all about money!!!!
Awisi S.4 days
Carlos R.4 days
sonamos las bestias van a contaminar la Antártida y matar a los animales ,deberían prohibir a esos "turistas" ni que se acerquen!
Lynn E.4 days
SICKENS me 😤 They can't leave well enough alone!!!
Mario A.5 days
Brut von Eliten 👿😠💥☠️ weg zu denen
Deon V.5 days
Let' see how the fucking Greens rage about this! Does Greta shit her last panty?! I guess not, because something can actually be done!
Deon V.5 days
Time to ban this shit!
Mencier J.5 days
Stay in the boat and enjoy the view. Ignorant tourists again
Nelavala S.5 days
Dont go it is not good for environment
Sangam C.5 days
So it's turn of Antarctica to get polluted
Russell L.5 days
Bullshit