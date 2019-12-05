back

Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

Selfies with penguins, wedding photos taken on the ice floe, vacationers taking a dip in ice-cold water… More and more tourists are visiting Antarctica, and threatening an already fragile ecosystem.

12/05/2019 9:33 AM

106 comments

  • Paul C.
    7 hours

    I'd love to go and would just treat the place like everywhere else I travel... with respect, care and also leave no waste . Don't see what the big deal is this is just Greenies making a fuss

  • Jorge H.
    15 hours

    Terrible.

  • Yaswant S.
    a day

    HOW DARE YOU 😁

  • Rene K.
    2 days

    Greed. Greed. Greed for MONEY.

  • Whalquiria A.
    3 days

    Horrible!! Estos Qué se hacen los caritativos! Son las lacras humanas!! No les importa más que sólo ellos ! Deberían cambiar el nombre se humano a parásito!! No dejan vivir a nadie en paz!! Cuando ya no quede nada! Ahí se van a dar cuenta que el dinero no les va a llenar la panza ni abrigarlos ni protegerlos a la hora de dormir!

  • Voahirana R.
    3 days

    Profite bien bientôt tous disparaîtra a cause de l homme. Est ce normal de voir les ours faire la poubelle ?

  • Kim L.
    3 days

    Fucking chingchongs

  • Mohamed A.
    3 days

  • محمدعلي ع.
    3 days

  • JR L.
    4 days

    It's all about money!!!!

  • Awisi S.
    4 days

  • Carlos R.
    4 days

    sonamos las bestias van a contaminar la Antártida y matar a los animales ,deberían prohibir a esos "turistas" ni que se acerquen!

  • Lynn E.
    4 days

    SICKENS me 😤 They can't leave well enough alone!!!

  • Mario A.
    5 days

    Brut von Eliten 👿😠💥☠️ weg zu denen

  • Deon V.
    5 days

    Let' see how the fucking Greens rage about this! Does Greta shit her last panty?! I guess not, because something can actually be done!

  • Deon V.
    5 days

    Time to ban this shit!

  • Mencier J.
    5 days

    Stay in the boat and enjoy the view. Ignorant tourists again

  • Nelavala S.
    5 days

    Dont go it is not good for environment

  • Sangam C.
    5 days

    So it's turn of Antarctica to get polluted

  • Russell L.
    5 days

    Bullshit