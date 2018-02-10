back

Tree-kangaroos risk extinction

Because of deforestation, these tree-kangaroos are at risk of becoming extinct.

02/10/2018 11:45 AM
49 comments

  • Luke M.
    02/21/2018 10:38

    😔

  • Kinga K.
    02/17/2018 09:05

    kell

  • Gabi W.
    02/16/2018 21:09

    prosze popacz

  • Paulina K.
    02/16/2018 20:51

    i

  • Жоро Я.
    02/16/2018 20:02

    nameri mi we mishoc

  • Christophe D.
    02/16/2018 19:41

    On the brink of extinction and I had never even heard or seen anything about this species... Amazing and saddening at the same time.

  • Caroline L.
    02/16/2018 18:35

    Animals are dying, fish are starving in the oceans, polar bears starving, otters starving, coz they can't leave nature alone, leave animals with land and water and food

  • Roxana R.
    02/16/2018 18:06

    Tu știai de ei?

  • Manos B.
    02/16/2018 16:15

    the only real question is what can we do to stop that other than posting sad or argry reactions to the video

  • Dima G.
    02/16/2018 15:03

    We are kiling ourself no more plants no more oxigen we die. The humanity reached his maximum point of dull.

  • Levógiro I.
    02/16/2018 14:13

    cuantos queréis? Media docena guapas?

  • Βάσω Κ.
    02/16/2018 13:21

    are putiful😍🙈

  • Billy B.
    02/16/2018 13:01

    want 1

  • Rosanna S.
    02/16/2018 11:24

    min!

  • Борислава Б.
    02/16/2018 07:32

    :)

  • Munchi K.
    02/16/2018 06:01

    Yet another animals dying because of the selfishness of man. Am so sick of this planet. Beem me up. 🙄👊🏾✨

  • Flavia O.
    02/15/2018 21:42

    To the Zoo. They're too lazy.

  • Luca B.
    02/15/2018 21:40

  • Димитър М.
    02/15/2018 20:19

    Hopefully they can back it up ...

  • Laury B.
    02/15/2018 18:16

    ta photo de contact