Trump Administration Revives Banned Hunting Techniques
Baiting bear cubs with doughnuts to kill them, shooting wolf pups in their dens… These are the hunting techniques that have been made legal again by the Trump Administration.
06/13/2020 6:52 AM
24 comments
Margaret G.20 minutes
Absolutely disgraceful how can this be allowed to happen no wonder David attenborough dispairs of us the animals have every right to live on the earth as we the so called humans do bo wonder we are in danger of losing the earth
Minda L.22 minutes
Trump,the worst president of U.S
Victoria S.36 minutes
Vile humans
Martin T.36 minutes
The man is a fool. Kick him out please, as soon as you can. Maybe daub him in bacon and peanut butter and send him on a hike 😀
Olivera L.39 minutes
Calm down people! In November all of these new authorizations will be rolled back!
Nina R.41 minutes
😳
Łukasz W.42 minutes
Can some1 do something with this orange idiot?
Adele S.an hour
Why? Why do they need to hunt and kill, this is pathetic. When there are none left what will they turn their guns on? Each animal plays a part in the chain of life, except humans.
Kennedy H.an hour
I live in Alaska and am frequently working in the wilderness. We have a state bigger than 1/5 the size of all of America put together. Alaska is bigger than all but 18 country's in the entire world. There's no reason to thin the species except for human greed and a sick idea of sport hunting. There's plenty of room for wildlife, there's plenty of food for both these species to survive. Don Jr. is actually holding a contest for people to accompany him to Alaska for a big game hunt. It sickens me that the Trump administration is allowing this to happen in my state. No honorable hunter would view this as an acceptable means of hunting. I hunt to fill my freezer. As the matriarch of my family it's my responsibility to harvest food both big game and seafood. There is no way I'd lower myself to shooting an animal in their den nor would I ever kill wolves much less their pups.
Gail H.an hour
What are they going to do when they have rid the place of animals, start hunting humans....
Lizabeth R.an hour
Trump is the animal that needs to be culled!
James R.an hour
Oh, Junior will have enormous fun! Oh well, it will give the elephants a break
Hannah L.an hour
You are.... JOKING?? 😢
Peter M.an hour
theres a special kind of hell for people like trump...
Alvin V.an hour
Go Covid kill those hypocrites😠😠😠
Ashley S.an hour
Trump is getting old and Losing his mind .
Diann M.an hour
Disgusting
Debra H.an hour
My dear alaskans with great respect I understand that you can regulate yourselves and not allow any of this to bjhappen. I have watched old mountain men with better game management that they learn from the locals and Indigenous people they know more than this government will ever even know.
Roy S.an hour
Hunting: Legalized slaughter, using any technology available, by any means possible.
Rachael Q.an hour
But why is this being allowed? Educated answer please.