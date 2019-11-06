back
Trump Baby Blimp Soars Over London
A diaper-wearing Trump blimp is AGAIN invading London's skies over the next couple of days as the president visits England. 🍼 👉 Find more Brut videos at www.brut.media/us and our mobile app apple.co/2V4se1b
06/03/2019 1:57 PMupdated: 08/06/2020 2:06 PM
Sandy N.06/11/2019 16:46
Everyone loves a baby Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Gadiel A.06/10/2019 02:31
Trump funnies hahag que gracioso lole
Thao N.06/05/2019 07:44
Trump is the Best president
Mary D.06/04/2019 16:28
Queen Elizabeth invited President Trump so why don’t you protest your Queen in this despicable way!! https://abcnews.go.com/International/trump-arms-london-pub-welcoming-president-ahead-uk/story?id=63354952
Ndeso F.06/04/2019 13:24
He's getting reelected in 2020. Ridiculing him is not going to stop that train.
Nevin S.06/04/2019 09:32
desperate and immature- typical of you leftards
Scott W.06/04/2019 03:45
Wonder how liberals heads spin if a blimp of Obama with a tail and a banana in his hand was flying over city's 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
Theresa W.06/03/2019 23:27
I hope he does!
Mel O.06/03/2019 22:50
Not a trump fan BUT,, these british better remember what they have done to the earth and it's inhabitants. They invaded this globe, enslaved the people, they robbed them of their independence, culture, language, religion, wealth, land, identity, patriotism, self rule and they instilled in them corruption,poverty, illiteracy, fear and treason. Just about 90% of the global chaos is due to britain and british people. And now they think trump is bad.
Matt N.06/03/2019 22:20
Offensive
Starr S.06/03/2019 19:14
Americans like it It reminds you Trumps not going away
Starr S.06/03/2019 19:12
I think it's cute and I like it being there reminds you reminds you Trumps not going away Trump 2020 and beyond
Barbara L.06/03/2019 18:24
It’s so life like ! Lol.
Frank M.06/03/2019 17:52
Appropriate the worlds biggest baby.....
Mary M.06/03/2019 17:35
Who cares you flew at the last time and it didn't do a bit of good so the laugh is on you jerk
Aris O.06/03/2019 16:59
Trump sells..$$$$$ Who be buying?
David M.06/03/2019 16:22
Jajaja
Charles E.06/03/2019 16:21
Your Banks are funded with Rothchilds money so your government is the same as anyone else with their money
Raynel T.06/03/2019 16:15
Whether you like Donald Trump as a person or not, he loves this country. God put him just where he is! God uses imperfect people ALL the time and has throughout history!
Michael P.06/03/2019 16:10
But its trump who is the childish baby??