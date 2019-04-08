back
Trump-Bolsonaro: political BFFs?
From their pro-gun agenda to their anti-elitist stances — President Trump and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro have a lot more in common that you might expect — controversies aside.
04/08/2019 12:01 PMupdated: 04/08/2019 1:40 PM
33 comments
Irene Y.04/20/2019 18:14
Heaven help them. !!!
Tim D.04/18/2019 16:20
So he’s a narcissistic liar also, that’s a shame
Muhammad A.04/16/2019 00:14
is this true??
Keila O.04/10/2019 23:36
Bostanaro suffers from “The primo pobre syndrome.” 🤮🤮🤮🤮
Countryboy J.04/09/2019 15:14
better than the NWO
Christine M.04/08/2019 21:06
Two disgusting peas in a pod...blights on the earth!!!!
Brut04/08/2019 20:19
Anna R.04/08/2019 16:45
Fantastic, fantastic, fantastic, Bigly,Bigly Bigly most used words.
Mark M.04/08/2019 15:10
"Birds of a feather..." 👎
Ahnaf A.04/08/2019 14:57
joker trump
Lynda L.04/08/2019 14:54
Such a disgrace ...... The ignorance, the racism, the hatred, the lies continue.... Add Brazil to DJT’s growing alliance to dictators around the world.....
Mary M.04/08/2019 14:54
He's everything he wants to be in his sick twisted delusional head!
Lê P.04/08/2019 14:51
Trumph và những ng bạn
Waine S.04/08/2019 14:45
To think he's in the WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2013.
Pamela S.04/08/2019 14:19
Lies lies and more lies, dose this door ever give up😀
James D.04/08/2019 14:14
This is definitely the dumbest motherfuker on the planet
Annette H.04/08/2019 13:39
Not good.
Guillermo A.04/08/2019 13:35
They are both scumbags and a petty excuse por human beings. Makes me sick
Timothy M.04/08/2019 13:18
He is the tropical trump,full of bananas.
Larry O.04/08/2019 13:12
This is what we have become, whether you like it or not, we own it. If you are a citizen of the USA this is how the world see you now.