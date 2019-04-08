back

Trump-Bolsonaro: political BFFs?

From their pro-gun agenda to their anti-elitist stances — President Trump and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro have a lot more in common that you might expect — controversies aside.

04/08/2019 12:01 PMupdated: 04/08/2019 1:40 PM
  • 16.4k
  • 40

Politics

33 comments

  • Irene Y.
    04/20/2019 18:14

    Heaven help them. !!!

  • Tim D.
    04/18/2019 16:20

    So he’s a narcissistic liar also, that’s a shame

  • Muhammad A.
    04/16/2019 00:14

    is this true??

  • Keila O.
    04/10/2019 23:36

    Bostanaro suffers from “The primo pobre syndrome.” 🤮🤮🤮🤮

  • Countryboy J.
    04/09/2019 15:14

    better than the NWO

  • Christine M.
    04/08/2019 21:06

    Two disgusting peas in a pod...blights on the earth!!!!

  • Brut
    04/08/2019 20:19

    Unfamiliar with Jair Bolsonaro? Get to know the new Brazilian president, here:

  • Anna R.
    04/08/2019 16:45

    Fantastic, fantastic, fantastic, Bigly,Bigly Bigly most used words.

  • Mark M.
    04/08/2019 15:10

    "Birds of a feather..." 👎

  • Ahnaf A.
    04/08/2019 14:57

    joker trump

  • Lynda L.
    04/08/2019 14:54

    Such a disgrace ...... The ignorance, the racism, the hatred, the lies continue.... Add Brazil to DJT’s growing alliance to dictators around the world.....

  • Mary M.
    04/08/2019 14:54

    He's everything he wants to be in his sick twisted delusional head!

  • Lê P.
    04/08/2019 14:51

    Trumph và những ng bạn

  • Waine S.
    04/08/2019 14:45

    To think he's in the WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2013.

  • Pamela S.
    04/08/2019 14:19

    Lies lies and more lies, dose this door ever give up😀

  • James D.
    04/08/2019 14:14

    This is definitely the dumbest motherfuker on the planet

  • Annette H.
    04/08/2019 13:39

    Not good.

  • Guillermo A.
    04/08/2019 13:35

    They are both scumbags and a petty excuse por human beings. Makes me sick

  • Timothy M.
    04/08/2019 13:18

    He is the tropical trump,full of bananas.

  • Larry O.
    04/08/2019 13:12

    This is what we have become, whether you like it or not, we own it. If you are a citizen of the USA this is how the world see you now.