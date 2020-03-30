back

Trump's awkward moments

Happy birthday to the most awkward president in modern history. 😬🎉

06/14/2019 11:57 AMupdated: 08/06/2020 1:57 PM
  • 27.1k
  • 103

And even more

  1. 4:05

    Brazil: Fighting Amazon fires, deforestation, and Covid-19

  2. 5:06

    The history of "MAGA"

  3. 9:15

    The life of Jacinda Ardern

  4. 8:21

    The life of Kamala Harris

  5. 0:55

    Trump VS Obama, the (virtual) debate on immigration

  6. 3:11

    #TBT: The first black female presidential candidate

70 comments

  • Khuram A.
    03/30/2020 23:01

    What a bellend

  • Mike D.
    07/04/2019 18:41

    Well watt is there to say

  • Chida U.
    06/29/2019 06:13

    He’s such an embarrassment 🤣

  • Mike L.
    06/28/2019 14:20

    Dickwad

  • Todd G.
    06/27/2019 22:09

    Happy birthday mr president

  • John V.
    06/27/2019 18:29

    He’s a moron

  • Zeke K.
    06/26/2019 15:23

    You wanted a reality TV star.... Now we have a reality TV presidency. It's best to just eat the BS whole and not chew on it too long. We're the tragic dark comedy unfolding on channel USA and the entire world is watching this dumpster fire 🔥

  • Leo G.
    06/23/2019 08:53

    good compilation tbh

  • Julian J.
    06/18/2019 03:35

    P.O.S.

  • Mia A.
    06/17/2019 19:28

    smoked I tell u!!!! Smokedddd

  • Elina K.
    06/16/2019 14:41

    🤣🤣🤣

  • Stefan E.
    06/16/2019 11:08

    mcm sial ,lu tgk bideo ni.bapak steelworker tu hidup lagi sial.lahanat punya trump.kakakakakaka

  • Phyllis A.
    06/16/2019 07:21

    ⚰️

  • Doorosen R.
    06/16/2019 04:50

    THE WORST PRESIDENT THAT USA HAVE NEVER GOT, HE'S A LIAR, RACISTE etc..😠😠😠😠😠😠

  • Umama H.
    06/15/2019 23:01

    he can be a good comedian. Is*

  • Nancy A.
    06/15/2019 14:46

    Funny .. sad

  • Anthony M.
    06/15/2019 14:25

    What a TOOL!!!!

  • Harriet W.
    06/15/2019 13:35

    Gemini's Dont want him. Wheres those New Astrology Signs.

  • John C.
    06/15/2019 11:07

    Nobody likes you!

  • Rashaud K.
    06/15/2019 10:12

    The biggest POS in the world today elected by POS

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.