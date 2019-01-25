back

Trump's Fast Food Jackpot

"1,000 hamburgers" and "many, many French fries" — Trump went all out for the arrival of the Clemson football team. 🍔🍟

01/15/2019 5:05 PMupdated: 08/24/2020 9:33 AM

212 comments

  • Rololoko S.
    01/25/2019 09:23

    This is not american food. Hamburger was originated in Germany, French Fries in Belgium and Pizza in Italy

  • Rololoko S.
    01/25/2019 09:09

    Junk food from a junk president

  • Hailee S.
    01/24/2019 08:53

    Britney Brown

  • SiabZoo X.
    01/23/2019 19:51

    Lmfao

  • Humberto O.
    01/23/2019 03:05

    Pinche loco jodido qe la pinche pizza no biene de italia 🤔🤔 oh de isrrael😄😄😅😅

  • Manuel A.
    01/22/2019 03:04

    now that’s what you paid for

  • Marlena B.
    01/21/2019 19:10

    How tacky can you get?

  • Terrance B.
    01/21/2019 18:24

    He looked like Ricky Bobby wife that " had been slavin over this meal all day"!😂🤣😅

  • Liliana G.
    01/20/2019 20:34

    LMFAOO

  • Josh L.
    01/20/2019 19:07

    What y'all don't realize is its to humble them, make them realize even the biggest have to enjoy some little things after an amazing accomplishment

  • Marquell G.
    01/20/2019 18:05

    They can eat burgers and pizza every day at the dining hall. Them boys expected fine dining. Point me to the guy who asked for this ....

  • Imani D.
    01/20/2019 14:50

    Lol ion see the problem 😂💯🤷🏽‍♀️

  • Juan P.
    01/19/2019 18:04

    asta se me antojó 😂

  • Mike K.
    01/19/2019 06:43

    What the actual Fμ©|< ? Why is this man allowed to be in charge... Or speak... Or breathe?

  • Cesar E.
    01/19/2019 05:15

    Let’s make school lunch great again

  • Isaac L.
    01/18/2019 23:37

    nwbona JAJAJAJAJAJAJJA

  • LeQuanna B.
    01/18/2019 23:06

    he's a joke

  • Bonnie G.
    01/18/2019 21:59

    yikes

  • Christina F.
    01/18/2019 17:16

    Yeah cause the athletes do so much how bout treat our military bro 😂

  • Fili A.
    01/18/2019 17:14

    mira y ati que no te gusta el mcdonald si es comida de presidentes 😂😂😂

