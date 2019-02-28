back

Turning Trash Into Coffee Tables

This Ghanaian entrepreneur is turning other people’s trash into beautiful handmade furniture.

02/28/2019 12:21 PM
  • 2.2m
  • 115

Solutions

  1. How the world could eat 100% organic

  2. Therapy Memes Are Good For You

  3. Fighting Waste With Ugly Food

  4. Bringing Back NYC's Extinct Plants

  5. The Dad Who Started the Changing Table Revolution

  6. This Company Offers 60 Sizes of Condoms

67 comments

  • Ali S.
    04/29/2019 20:42

    😆

  • Taha A.
    04/28/2019 15:21

    Iso Bio

  • Dhan R.
    04/27/2019 16:30

    Hats up bro. Keep it up

  • Benjamin A.
    04/27/2019 00:09

    That's really cool and great.Am inspired .

  • Xuseen A.
    04/26/2019 13:51

    Really you are going in a best way you will be succeed full

  • Boy G.
    04/25/2019 23:54

    An entrepreneur , an artist ,a patriot!

  • Hamidur R.
    04/24/2019 10:14

    Nice

  • Hussain K.
    04/23/2019 18:42

    Good

  • Mbarka B.
    04/23/2019 07:24

    Really wonderful i like what you do. Good luck❤❤❤

  • Hajjoura B.
    04/22/2019 19:07

    Gratefull

  • Kathy T.
    04/22/2019 13:17

    Wonderful and inspiring! I love to see this sort of initiative and have huge respect for clever people who help save our world. I wish this man great success in his endeavour. Well done!

  • Dharmaratne M.
    04/21/2019 07:02

    Great idea !

  • Dunio H.
    04/15/2019 10:40

    Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk

  • Mohamoud E.
    04/13/2019 13:56

    Eemjey

  • Nimpagaritse J.
    04/13/2019 09:31

    Nice

  • احمد ا.
    04/13/2019 05:26

    الدار اتعرد رحتها غير كويتشو

  • Atef S.
    04/08/2019 17:50

    Amb

  • فتيحة ف.
    04/07/2019 12:24

    جيد

  • Gousia B.
    04/07/2019 09:27

    Vv nice and excellent job

  • Muhammad B.
    04/06/2019 18:27

    Ok