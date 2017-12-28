back

Two last "dancing bears" rescued in Nepal

During years, these 2 nepalese bear were held captive, mistreated and forced to dance.

12/28/2017 5:26 PM
200 comments

  • Carmen A.
    01/06/2018 22:36

    parasitos por eso no me gustan los circos con animales

  • Christos C.
    01/05/2018 12:57

    I hope to feel the pain like a bear.. idiots

  • Daniela R.
    01/04/2018 19:27

    Que mierda tienen en la cabeza, porque deberían hacerles eso a ellos bestias infernales pobres ositos

  • محمد ک.
    01/04/2018 19:05

  • Pia F.
    01/04/2018 18:53

  • Pia F.
    01/04/2018 18:52

  • Mini J.
    01/04/2018 18:43

    q injusta es la vida

  • Naeem K.
    01/04/2018 18:38

    this is totally fake video

  • Mian D.
    01/04/2018 18:11

    Im 21 years old, never heard or even saw a video of a dancing bear.

  • Omid A.
    01/04/2018 17:43

  • Moh A.
    01/04/2018 17:25

  • Jimmy Y.
    01/04/2018 17:12

  • Vijaykumar R.
    01/04/2018 16:59

    This is a real rong 😡😡😡😡

  • Osmar P.
    01/04/2018 16:52

    Tem e que caga esse vermes a pau quebrar esse chinelos a laco

  • Asif M.
    01/04/2018 16:49

    I have seen them long time ago in Pakistan but not anymore. I don't think this is still happening but exceptions are always there.

  • Aquilino A.
    01/04/2018 16:49

    Que pasen estas cosas todavía no lo entiendo, les ataba de los huevos en un pino,que dañinos somos los humanos que pena

  • Lippi R.
    01/04/2018 16:41

  • Shahaj K.
    01/04/2018 16:37

    So sad to see animal brutality, people should be punished for that, no matter where he is from. Animal rights is violated.

  • Panchi I.
    01/04/2018 16:34

    Poate io fi sete si foame oamenii fără suflet............................

  • Thiago H.
    01/04/2018 16:31

    E ainda tem otários q contribuem para isso. Parem q assistir espetáculos q envolvam animais. Todos são torturados cruelmente