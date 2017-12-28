back
Two last "dancing bears" rescued in Nepal
During years, these 2 nepalese bear were held captive, mistreated and forced to dance.
12/28/2017 5:26 PM
- 845.9k
- 3.8k
- 267
And even more
Nepal's Gadhimai festival has begun despite fierce objections
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
200 comments
Carmen A.01/06/2018 22:36
parasitos por eso no me gustan los circos con animales
Christos C.01/05/2018 12:57
I hope to feel the pain like a bear.. idiots
Daniela R.01/04/2018 19:27
Que mierda tienen en la cabeza, porque deberían hacerles eso a ellos bestias infernales pobres ositos
محمد ک.01/04/2018 19:05
Hamis amin
Pia F.01/04/2018 18:53
....
Pia F.01/04/2018 18:52
...
Mini J.01/04/2018 18:43
q injusta es la vida
Naeem K.01/04/2018 18:38
this is totally fake video
Mian D.01/04/2018 18:11
Im 21 years old, never heard or even saw a video of a dancing bear.
Omid A.01/04/2018 17:43
This too bad
Moh A.01/04/2018 17:25
ta3arfou tachat7o hhhhhhh
Jimmy Y.01/04/2018 17:12
Amitaufon
Vijaykumar R.01/04/2018 16:59
This is a real rong 😡😡😡😡
Osmar P.01/04/2018 16:52
Tem e que caga esse vermes a pau quebrar esse chinelos a laco
Asif M.01/04/2018 16:49
I have seen them long time ago in Pakistan but not anymore. I don't think this is still happening but exceptions are always there.
Aquilino A.01/04/2018 16:49
Que pasen estas cosas todavía no lo entiendo, les ataba de los huevos en un pino,que dañinos somos los humanos que pena
Lippi R.01/04/2018 16:41
MACHURSO
Shahaj K.01/04/2018 16:37
So sad to see animal brutality, people should be punished for that, no matter where he is from. Animal rights is violated.
Panchi I.01/04/2018 16:34
Poate io fi sete si foame oamenii fără suflet............................
Thiago H.01/04/2018 16:31
E ainda tem otários q contribuem para isso. Parem q assistir espetáculos q envolvam animais. Todos são torturados cruelmente