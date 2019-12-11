Two perspectives on elephant poaching in Africa
"The way we treat humanity is directly tied to the fate of these elephants." There are some complicated truths about how Kenya is failing to protect its elephants against the ivory trade.
What are the consequences of the ivory?
According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature Africa lost nearly 100,000 elephants between 2006 and 2015 from poaching. Filmmaker Jon Kasbe spent almost 4 years in Kenya documenting poaching through the eyes of an ivory dealer, “X” and a wildlife ranger, Asan, for his film When lambs become lions. “X” and Asan maintain a good relationship, despite their jobs — rangers would be out of a job without poachers.
Becoming endangered
“At the core of this, like this is about elephants. But underneath, It's really a human issue. And I think the way we treat humanity is directly tied to the way that the fate of these elephants ends up. The bush law has kind of been "if a ranger sees someone near an elephant with weapons, they can shoot them on sight, and they can shoot to kill. And there's no repercussions for that. It's interesting because both sides have very similar motivations. Everyone is trying to feed their kids. They're all trying to survive. No one is really feeling like they're coming out on top in this situation. The two sides talk a lot. They're all friends. They all know each other. And also, the two sides are very interchangeable. Poachers become rangers and rangers will sometimes go back to poaching. They're very conscious of the social and political pressure from the international world. I think when the president of Kenya burned, you know, over 150 million dollars’ worth of ivory as a symbol of having no acceptance of poaching whatsoever, it sent a shockwave through the community,” Jon Kasbe tells Brut.
Poaching in decline
Elephant hunting has been illegal in Kenya since 1973. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature Africa lost nearly 100,000 elephants between 2006 and 2015 from poaching. As stated in Nature Communications a recent study found the number of elephants dying from poaching is in decline.
9 comments
Soke R.a day
All poachers should be shot on sight and if there family know of this they too should be shot. A boy that grows up with a Dad that teaches him it's ok to do this he too will grow up and do it too. His wife his mom his family completely wiped out and that would show others it will not be tolerated...
Lisa B.2 days
so they are worried about feeding their families and what to do about money to feed their families,,,,,,but,,,,they are smoking alot of cigarettes
Fernando A.3 days
Their should be the death penalty for kill this innocent creatures. I been they would kill them any more
Mark P.5 days
I'm sure Trump's crappy kids will be hunting elephants too
Syed A.7 days
The root of the problem is described here, the buyers. Majority of Africans are way below the poverty line, like everyone else they too need food, water and other bare necessities. Killing these poachers will not solve anything but increase more poachers as the created orphans will then have to look after themselves. If the world really needs to completely eradicate these problems, they need to give safer and adequately paid jobs to these people (which is another daunting task but not the main point here). At the same time they need to eliminate the buyers, the ones who eventually consume ivory for whatever purpose.
Mamta G.7 days
Appreciating
Kyaw H.7 days
Brut12/11/2019 21:40
Watch the trailer for here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AchwiypNei4
Iskræ S.12/11/2019 21:28
The real problem is people that buy ivory