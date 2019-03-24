back

U.S. Vs The World On Plastic

The U.S. is a world leader on many issues — regulating plastic consumption isn’t one of them. See how the U.S. stacks up to other nations dealing with plastic pollution.

03/24/2019 12:01 PMupdated: 06/18/2019 8:29 PM
  • 211.5k
  • 9

6 comments

  • Rafael T.
    04/01/2019 02:47

    My daughter stepping up to plastic

  • Marcia N.
    03/27/2019 07:09

    How embarrassing

  • Inge L.
    03/24/2019 16:08

    Love the background music! 😊 Does anyone know the artist or name of the song?

  • Elisa Z.
    03/24/2019 15:48

    I hope the USA a big territory could regulate plastic usage as soon as possible 🌎�snmp

  • Omar F.
    03/24/2019 15:01

    plastic is more cheaper to produce organic is hard to get enough for everyone it's gonna be a challenge

  • Michael C.
    03/24/2019 14:31

    Maybe it’s time to retire to Madrid, Spain.