UN human right chief calls out Trump

The UN human rights chief called out President Trump’s attacks on the press as “incitement” to violence.
43 comments
Linda B.09/02/2017 15:30
thanks for sharing this truth...because this asshole trump with bannon still holding his hand wants complete kios in America so the white power can take over America...why do you think trump has been hiring all white nationalists and activists....these guys have to be brought down...it's not muslims threatening America ...it never was..it's kkk and white world power who are America's greatest threat !!!!...hai hai
Ryan D.09/01/2017 05:48
Get over it pussy
Lawrence G.09/01/2017 04:33
This Muslem Terrorist is attacking OUR President. I say Kick Him and ALL the rest of his comrads OUT of Our Nation.
Susan F.09/01/2017 04:13
Many of us are crystal clear on who we are as a country. It is being demonstrated in Houston. The United States is standing together and with one another. Our news reporters are our friends and our lifeline to communicate with us and I appreciate all they do. Most of us trust our own intelligence and understand every person has a point of view, which we can agree or not, and we can accept or reject anyone's ideas without personally attacking them. But this President is different than the Presidents before him. No other President in my lifetime has ever behaved as poorly and so disrespectfully towards so many people as this one.
Howard W.09/01/2017 04:12
Eren Gavin your the idiot acting immature.
Howard W.09/01/2017 04:07
Nancy Robbins your easily led along like a puppy obeying their master .even when your leader is a clown.
Denise O.09/01/2017 03:33
To other nations around the world: please remember that the majority of Americans did not vote for hateful, megalomaniac, greedy, illiterate, Trump. The majority of Americans still believe and support the freedom of the press. Every previous president has welcomed any criticism by the press to help guide them in the morally correct direction.
Robert T.09/01/2017 03:19
Omg this sounded like bullshit right off the bat. You know trump is tearing apart a pedo empire? Lol google it
Ian M.09/01/2017 02:44
Reason #6274 the UN is retarded
Brenden S.09/01/2017 02:14
Lol the Democrats had to use the UN to try and cast doubt on Trump XD you know you've lost all credibility when you have to use the UN to try and get your way on things proven wrong months before.
Jonathan F.09/01/2017 02:13
What does he have to say about Antifa violence?
Linda O.09/01/2017 00:28
The media is always condemning Trump. They are the ones who are always twisting the truth.
Jorge T.08/31/2017 23:25
why this dom dom don't attack the fake media
Stan C.08/31/2017 23:02
This ASSHOLE has never called out ANY muslim-CULT nations for the way they treat their women, children, and non-muslims. Honor-killing is a way of life and not an abuse?
Haoxiang S.08/31/2017 21:42
Ban Antifa and Neo-Nazis, problem solved.
Cindy C.08/31/2017 21:28
It's not the president,do your home work. illegal is illegal. and the media is way out of line all the way around,they never tel the truth. And why the hell would we listen to you ?
Lotus A.08/31/2017 21:03
So, the commenters seem to be saying that it's absolutely ridiculous that people will look at the president's actions and words and follow his example of discrimination and violence? Or are choosing to instead focus on the fact that they believe media to be fake news.... However, attacking the press's (in general) credibility isn't attacking the freedom of press, which is the very first amendment?
Rich L.08/31/2017 20:33
Media is the enemy. That ship sailed before the election. ! Whatever.
Nathan G.08/31/2017 20:20
And I am more concerned about your being BIAS. Get off our backs.
Ted R.08/31/2017 20:02
YOU LOST ME AT UN